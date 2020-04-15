'Would be fantastic': Some Newcastle fans love Bruce's transfer target amid takeover rumours

Newcastle United reportedly want Aston Villa's John McGinn.

Newcastle United fans are getting pretty excited right now, as it seems that Mikel Ashley will finally sell the club on to new ownership.

As noted by BBC Sport, Amanda Staveley is closing in on a £300million takeover of the Magpies, leading a bid which involves Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund and the Reuben Brothers.

A deal looks to be nearing completion, bringing an end to Ashley's 13-year stint in charge of the club, which will delight supporters after years of protest and unrest.

The attention will quickly turn to splashing the cash in the transfer market, and Steve Bruce is already being linked with a move to raid former club Aston Villa.

The Daily Star claim that Bruce wants to bring in Villa midfielder John McGinn this summer if his former club suffer relegation this season – whenever the campaign actually finishes.

Bruce allegedly wants to mount a £30million bid for the Scot, which is a huge profit on the £2.5million Bruce paid to sign McGinn for Villa in 2018, but may still not be enough to convince Villa to sell.

With the takeover close and new riches at Newcastle imminent, the Magpies may be in a stronger position to land McGinn – who has hit three goals and two assists in his first Premier League campaign - with those extra funds.

Newcastle fans have been taking to Twitter to react, with many suggesting that McGinn is 'class' and would be a 'fantastic' signing for the Magpies, urging the club to move for him if Villa show any indication that they will sell.

Class player — Ste Fawcett (@FawcettSte) April 13, 2020

I’d be well happy with that. Cracking player. Anyone who says otherwise hasn’t watched him very much #nufc — Luxfordinho (@Luxfordinho) April 12, 2020

That would be fantastic!! — Tryon Maples (@MaplesTryon) April 12, 2020

Good signing if we got him, but they wouldn't let him leave at that price. — Mark Sothcott (@marksothcott) April 13, 2020

Now this is a signing I'd want — HWTL (@NUFCChazo) April 12, 2020

Why are people so upset about this? He's class. — HWTL (@NUFCChazo) April 12, 2020

That would be a great signing — Conrad Sutherland (@ConradSutherla5) April 12, 2020