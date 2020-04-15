Quick links

'Woah': Arsenal star stunned by teenager he'd never heard of before last summer

Danny Owen
A general view of Arsenal fans during the Carabao Cup Final between Arsenal and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on February 25, 2018 in London, England.
Premier League underachievers Arsenal pulled off an inspired piece of business when they brought Gabriel Martinelli to the Emirates last summer.

Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal looks on during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC at Stamford Bridge on January 21, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

David Luiz admits that he had never heard of Gabriel Martinelli before the fellow Brazilian joined him at Arsenal last summer but the teenager’s raw potential has left him awestruck, speaking to Football London.

It’s fair to say Luiz is not the only man who was taken aback when the Gunners were first linked with a then-17-year-old forward last year.

After all, Martinelli had not even made a single league appearance for FC Ituano before his £7 million move to North London. But, in less than 12 months, this jet-heeled forward has been transformed from an unknown quantity into a lethal finisher that even Jurgen Klopp calls ‘the talent of the century’.

 

In 26 games, Martinelli has already hit the target ten times for Arsenal while earning comparisons with Brazil’s World Cup winning legend Ronaldo.

“No, I didn’t, to be honest,” former Chelsea and PSG ace Luiz says when asked if he was aware of the Samba starlet this time last year.

“But when I saw him, I said ‘Woah’.”

Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal reacts after a challenge and is helped up by David Luiz of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Sheffield United at Emirates Stadium...

Woah. That sort of reaction has come hand in hand with Martinelli’s explosive performances during a staggering debut season on English shores. There was that EFL Cup brace against Liverpool, that stunning double against Standard Liege, that Ryan Giggs-style solo effort against Chelsea.

So, if Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is lured away from the Emirates this summer, maybe Arsenal already have a replacement in their ranks.

Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal celebrates after scoring his team's second goal with Shkodran Mustafi of Arsenal during the Carabao Cup Round of 16 match between Liverpool and Arsenal at...

