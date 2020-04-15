Who plays Cheese in Our Girl? EastEnders veteran Danny Hatchard joins cast of BBC drama

BBC One's Our Girl has welcomed another new cast member in for series 4 but just who plays new addition, Cheese?

Our Girl has been one of the biggest success stories in British TV over the past few years.

Despite being a weeknight drama, the series has regularly attracted viewers in the millions.

One of the biggest draws of the BBC drama has been the ever-changing cast as old character leave or are killed off, new faces are always ready to plug the gaps.

Now, in Our Girl's fourth series, which has already seen plenty of new cast additions, fans have a new cast member to get to know.

Our Girl series 4 on BBC One

Our Girl's fourth series arrived on BBC One on March 24th, with new episodes airing weekly on Tuesdays.

After a tumultuous set of tours in Nigeria, Nepal and Belize, Georgie rejoins 2 Section in Afghanistan and the team are tasked with taking down an insurgent warlord, Aatan Omar.

Episode 4 proved to be a key instalment in the new series as 2 Section veteran Fingers tragically died.

But, in true Our Girl fashion, a fresh-faced replacement was on-hand and ready to step up.

Who plays Cheese in Our Girl?

Cheese is played in Our Girl by Danny Hatchard.

Private Rhett 'Cheese' Charlton arrived in the final moments of episode 4 after Georgie returns to Afghanistan following Fingers' funeral.

Fans have already raised their suspicions of Cheese, however, after it was revealed that he already knows Mimi from their previous life in the UK but their relationship seems cold and confrontational.

Danny Hatchard: Films and TV

As for Danny Hatchard, fans will almost certainly know the actor best from his six-year stint on the BBC soap EastEnders, where he played the character Lee Carter in over 300 episodes.

The 28-year-old London-born actor made his debut in the industry in 2006 and has since gone on to appear in a handful of film and TV roles since.

Aside from EastEnders, Hatchard's biggest roles have come in the likes of Beautiful Thing's 20th-anniversary special, We Still Kill the Old Way and Not Going Out.

It'll no doubt be fascinating to see what becomes of Danny Hatchard's Cheese in the remaining episode of series 4.

Our Girl continues on Tuesday evenings at 9pm with the six-episode series expected to conclude on April 28th.