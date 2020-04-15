Who is Jin Ha? Devs star's Instagram and previous roles

Devs has arrived with an impressive cast including Nick Offerman and Jin Ha.

The 2010s was a great decade for science-fiction.

Such cinematic highlights included The Martian, Interstellar, Ad Astra, Monsters, Snowpiercer, Star Wars instalments and more. The realm of TV was similarly graced with great genre efforts such as The OA, Westworld and, arguably the biggest phenomenon of all, Stranger Things.

Certain names stand out triumphant, but perhaps none more than Alex Garland.

His 2014 directorial feature debut - Ex Machina - announced the arrival of a bold and brilliant filmmaker, and admirably, he managed to follow it up with a celebrated and ambitious sophomore effort, Annihilation.

Once again navigating the sci-fi genre, he has returned to screens in 2020 with a curious, intriguing work of television: Devs. The series boasts a fantastic cast featuring the likes of Nick Offerman, Sonoya Mizuno, Karl Glusman and more.

It's easy to see why so many names would want to hop aboard a project helmed by Garland, including Jin Ha...

Jin Ha stars in Devs

The character of Jamie is played by American actor Jin Ha.

He's terrific in it, and in an interview with SYFY, he opened up about how his character was inspired by real-life tech employees, expressing: "I connected with somebody who had worked in cybersecurity at Google, and, I believe, worked for the government as well in cybersecurity at one point. We met at a barbecue spot in Santa Cruz off the highway."

He continued: "I understood, meeting him, I'm not going to learn a fraction of what he knows, but I can at least, as an actor, try to approach it like how does this person's brain work, and how did he think? How does he interact with the world? A lot of it was very insightful in terms of his job, which was to constantly be preempting possible attacks or possible leaks or possible holes that could erupt in a cyber system. That's an interesting way of seeing the world, in my opinion, of constantly imagining the worst‑case scenario in order to prepare for it."

It's clear to see that his approach worked wonderfully. But, where have we seen his skills showcase before?

Devs star Jin Ha: Previous roles

According to IMDb, Jin first appeared on screens in director Will Seefried's 2015 short film called 20 Years (he played Henry), which centres on a painter forced to confront his past.

Fast forward to 2017 and he starred in a short called Pregnant (Moon). It tells the story of a pregnant man who communicates with his unborn fetus; it's billed as a comedy-fantasy.

A year later he portrayed Annas in Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, which also featured Sara Bareilles as Mary Magdalene and Alice Cooper as King Herod. This was also the same year he was in Hot Air (Wendel), which is a drama film starring Steve Coogan as a right-wing talk show host whose life is turned upside down when his niece arrives on the scene.

Besides Devs, in 2020 he has also worked on Josh Copeland's short film, Bogo, which chronicles a night shared by two lonely New Yorkers.

Jin Ha and Alison Pill attend the after party for the premiere of FX's "Devs" on March 02, 2020 in Hollywood, California.

Follow Jin Ha on Instagram

If you're a fan of Jin Ha's work in Devs - or any of the other projects mentioned - it's worth heading over to Instagram.

You can find him over at @mistterjin; he currently has 1.3k followers.

There are a few Devs-related posts, as well as a wealth of other great snaps to scroll through, so it's definitely worth having a look.

We hope you enjoy the show and we look forward to seeing what Jin has in store next.

In other news, Denis Villeneuve's Dune boasts a bold casting choice.