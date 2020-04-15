Who is Caroline Arapoglou? Outer Banks star's Instagram and previous roles

Outer Banks has arrived on Netflix featuring a solid performance from Caroline Arapoglou.

With everything going on, it's the perfect time to kick back with a great series.

Thanks to Netflix, there's plenty to choose from!

The popular streaming service had such a strong 2019 and has continued to prove itself as invaluable over the recent months, offering audiences some of the biggest hits of the year such as documentary smash Tiger King and the captivating thriller The Stranger.

As expected, they're still delivering terrific content, with Outer Banks arriving on the scene to demand attention.

The American teen drama was created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke, premiering on Wednesday, April 15th 2020. It tells the story of the "Pogues", a group of friends looking to have fun who unexpectedly embark on a treasure hunt.

It's an adventurous tale told across ten episodes, boasting an abundance of great screen talent...

Outer Banks' Caroline Arapoglou: Previous roles

The character of Rose Cameron is played by Caroline Arapoglou.

She reprises the role across the series and has made quite the impression on audiences. You've likely seen her in a number of projects before too...

According to IMDb, she first appeared on screens in 2016 in the popular TV series Atlanta (she played a waitress) starring Donald Glover of Childish Gambino fame.

Since then, she has gone on to land a handful of TV roles in the likes of Good Behaviour (Hot Female Bartender), Sleepy Hollow (Clara), Lore (Lily Brown), The Resident (Noni Turner), The Walking Dead (Rose) and Netflix sci-fi smash Stranger Things (Mom #1 / Winnie Kline).

It's not all TV though.

Recently, she starred in the 2020 film Like a Boss (Brook) with Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne, while other movie roles include Love Takes Flight (Barbara Lakeview) and Hot Summer Nights (Beach House Girl).

Follow Caroline Arapoglou on Instagram

If you're a fan of her work in Outer Banks and would like to keep up to date, be sure to follow her on Instagram.

You can find her over at @carolinearapoglou; she currently has just over 3,500 followers.

There are a number of Outer Banks-related posts to scroll through, with one post boasting a set video anchored by a caption reading: "...took this video my first night filming in my new backyard...a glimpse of what it was like working on this magical show... @netflix summer camp...I think we all found the gold."

As for what the future holds, she's already set to star in a film called Dr. Bird's Advice for Sad Poets (she plays Sally) starring Jason Isaacs and directed by Yaniv Raz, who previously helmed 2011's Son of Morning.

If you're yet to finish Outer Banks, we hope you're enjoying it!

