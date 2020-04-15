Where was Outer Banks filmed? Netflix series whisks us to beaches and beyond!

The new Netflix series has struck a chord, but where was Outer Banks filmed?

What would we do without streaming?

At the moment, many are faced with a wealth of free time on their hands and nowhere to go but over to the sofa and in front of the telly.

Fortunately, streaming services have come to our assistance, offering us great titles both new and old. While there's now the opportunity to catch up on some established and acclaimed gems, it's definitely worth keeping up to date with Netflix's more recent hits like Tiger King and so on.

The latest to attract attention is an American teen drama called Outer Banks.

Created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke, the series arrived on Wednesday, April 15th 2020 and introduced audiences to a group in search of their leader's (of sorts) missing father. It takes some exciting twists and turns across its ten episodes, taking us to some cinematic locations...

Where was Outer Banks filmed?

As highlighted by The Cinemaholic, the name Outer Banks is derived from a real place, and creator Josh Pate envisioned the story with the barrier islands off the coast of North Carolina in mind, with shooting on location proving desirable.

While the first choice of filming location was Wilmington, it didn’t quite work out…

Why? Well, because of HB-142, an anti-LGBTQ bill. Understandably, this caused complications and Netflix took the decision to head elsewhere. Luckily, they found a place which boasted ideal beaches in South Carolina: Charleston.

Although set in a fictional place, the crew were able to perfectly transform the place into exactly what they had in mind for Outer Banks. The earlier source includes that locals witnessed filming taking place blocks down from Fuel (downtown Charleston), The Ben Silver Collection on King Street and Gaillard Center.

The likes of Shem Creek, the Old Village in Mount Pleasant and McClellanville can also be spotted throughout the show by those familiar with the areas.

As for the stunning lighthouse sequences, these were captured over at the Morris Island Lighthouse.

Outer Banks: More filming locations

There’s more where that came from though!

The Cinemaholic also determines a few other filming locations which appear in the show, which include the likes of:

Charleston Harbor

Kiawah Island

James Island

John’s Island

Barrier Islands in Beaufort (beach scenes)

Hunting Island (beach scenes)

It makes great use of these locations, but let's consider what audiences think of the show so far...

Fans praise Outer Banks

Already, audiences have flocked to Twitter to express their positive thoughts on the show, with some admitting that it took as little as twenty minutes to reel them in.

Check out a selection of tweets:

Outer banks on Netflix heat y’all gone catch on later — 6’4 for No Reason (@TOUK8) April 15, 2020

GUYS WATCH OUTER BANKS I PROMISE YALL WILL NOT REGRET IT THIS SHOW IS EVERYTHING WOW I CANT EVEN EXPLAIN WHAT IM FEELING RN AFTER WATCHING IT. JUST WATCH OBX YOURE GONNA LOVE IT — (@alfiewrthy) April 15, 2020

Okay so I’m 20 min in #OuterBanks first episode and it’s goooood — M (@Herovib) April 15, 2020

watch the outer banks on netflix....amazing — hayleigh perry (@HayleighPerry2) April 15, 2020

if you guys haven’t watched Outer Banks on netflix do yourself the favor and watch it. thank me later. — Keeks (@_kiaraaaxx3) April 15, 2020

