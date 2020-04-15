What is Minecraft RTX from Nvidia? Here's the beta release time!

Everything you must know about what Minecraft RTX is from Nvidia including its beta release time.

The Xbox Series X was recently used to show off its ray-tracing in Minecraft, but thanks to Minecraft RTX from Nvidia fans on PC will soon be able to experience the breathtaking beauty first-hand by beginning a beta. If you're unsure as to what this exactly means, below you'll discover all you need to know about its features and graphical improvements, as well as its beta release time.

It was announced back in August 2019 that Minecraft was adding ray-tracing, but it's only until now that PC players will be able to experience the graphical improvements as opposed to just witness screenshots.

The beta release time for Minecraft RTX is quickly approaching, and below you'll find out all you need to know about its graphical improvements.

What is Minecraft RTX?

Minecraft RTX is a free download from the game's marketplace that provides graphical improvements from ray-tracing.

In addition, the Minecraft RTX beta also comes with adventure and survival worlds made by creators to show off its graphical capabilities.

As for what graphical improvements you can expect to see, Nvidia states that the ray-tracing provides realistically hard and soft shadows:

"Illuminated blocks and other light sources cast pixel-perfect lighting; reflections are seen on all reflective surfaces and blocks, with a level of fidelity far surpassing that of screen space reflections; light reflects, refracts and scatters through water, ice, stained glass, and other transparencies".

To sum it up, Minecraft will look better than ever before thanks to highly detailed path-traced effects including global illumination, reflections, and shadows.

You'll be able to create your own worlds from scratch, but there will also be a selection available to you from the start:

Aquatic Adventure RTX - Dr_Bond

Of Temples and Totems RTX - Razzelberries

Crystal Palace RTX - GeminiTay

Imagination Island RTX - BlockWorks

Color, Light and Shadow RTX - PearlescentMoon

Neon District RTX - Elysium Fire

All of the above worlds will be downloadable from the Minecraft Marketplace.

What is the release time for Minecraft RTX beta?

The release time for the Minecraft RTX beta is 10:00 PT on April 16th.

This aforementioned release time is when the Minecraft RTX beta should become available to download for free from the game's marketplace.

You can check out system requirements for the beta over on the FAQ page.