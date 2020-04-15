'What I would say': Gary Neville comments on potential Newcastle takeover

Newcastle United could well be bought from Mike Ashley in the near future, according to the latest reports.

Gary Neville has told The Football Show on Sky Sports that he will be delighted if Newcastle United’s potential takeover is a success.

Newcastle appear to be on the verge of being bought from Mike Ashley, in what could be the most momentous moment in the club’s recent history.

Ashley’s time at Newcastle has been widely criticised by supporters, who feel that he has not invested enough money.

But there is a real hope that Newcastle’s new owners could inspire the club to push on and fulfil its potential.

And Neville is hoping that the joy can return to St. James’ Park.

“What I would say is that it felt to me as if the magic had gone,” Neville said.

“There’s no connection between the boardroom and the fans.

“What we’d all like to see is a thriving Newcastle United. The sway of investment has seemed to move south into clubs, and less investment into clubs up in the North East.

“But if we can get a really strong Newcastle United where that ground is bouncing then we’ll all be happy.”

Newcastle fans have seen a number of false dawns before, so they will be determined not to get too carried away by the latest rumours of a takeover.

However, this is as close as they have ever been to being bought from Mike Ashley.

Newcastle’s attendances have dropped this season, but they should rise again as soon as the takeover is announced and football returns.

It will then be up for Newcastle’s new owners to prove their ambition in the transfer market, as a few big money deals could really excite a St. James’ Park crowd who have become increasingly disillusioned under Ashley’s stewardship.