What does the lock mean on Snapchat stories? How to create private story!

Everything you must know about what the lock symbol means on Snapchat stories and how you can create your very own private story.

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic forcing us all to stay indoors, a lot of us have resorted to social media apps we previously never would have used. This means that newcomers are left confused when seeing certain icons, symbols, and features, and here you'll discover what the lock means for Snapchat stories and how you can create your very own private story.

Snapchat is one of the most popular and installed apps available and users were recently able to participate in an egg hunt. However, while the Easter activity was fun, lots of newcomers are confused about what the lock means for certain stories they come across.

The meaning behind the padlock symbol isn't confusing nor is it bad, and here you'll find out how to create your own private stories with the very same lock.

SNAPCHAT:Support responds to the shutting down rumours

What does the lock mean on Snapchat?

The lock next to Snapchat stories means that particular story is private.

While the lock could make you believe it's not for your eyes, it instead means you're one of few invited to be a part of the Snapchat story.

That's all there is to the meaning behind the padlock symbol. Keep reading if you wish to discover how to make your very own secluded posts for only your friends.

What’s the lock ? On Snapchat mean — Big Fish (@Papakahuna) April 14, 2020

How to create private story on Snapchat

Select your profile icon to create a private story on Snapchat

Click +Custom Story and then choose Private Story

Make your Private Story and choose which friends can see it

SNAP LENS: How to turn yourself into a potato on Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Skype

Your Private Story can be for your eyes only whereas Geo Stories are for yourself and nearby Snapchatters in the location you chose to view.