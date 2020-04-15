'Very exciting': Experienced striker would have loved to play for Liverpool boss Klopp

Premier League leaders Liverpool might need a new number nine - but would they ever consider bringing Bundesliga legend Claudio Pizarro to Anfield?

Claudio Pizarro admits that he has always wanted to test himself under the ‘very exciting’ Jurgen Klopp, hailing the Liverpool coach in quotes reported by Weser Kurier.

Unfortunately for a bonafide bonafide Bundesliga legend, it seems that the chance to play for a former Borussia Dortmund and Mainz coach passed him by some time ago.

Klopp’s Liverpool are famed for their ability to unearth rough diamonds from all over Europe before turning them into polished gems. Pizarro, it’s fair to say, is at the other end of the scale at the age of 41.

Remarkably, the evergreen Peruvian is still playing top-flight football, making 15 Bundesliga appearances for Bremen this season after becoming the oldest goalscorer in the history of Germany’s top flight.

But, even if Liverpool are in the market for a new number nine amid links with the likes of Timo Werner and Alexander Sorloth, don’t expect Klopp to come calling for a former Chelsea and Bayern Munich centre-forward.

“Without a doubt, I would have loved to work with such a coach. I think Klopp is really exciting from a player's perspective," said a man with 316 career club goals to his name - including two for The Blues.

Stranger things have happened of course and Klopp does have a history when it comes to short-term, back-up signings. The charismatic German snapped up veteran goalkeeper Alex Manninger in 2016 and repeated the trick with lower league specialist Andy Lonergan last summer.

So maybe there is still a chance, albeit a very, very small one, that Pizarro’s comments won’t go unnoticed at Anfield. The South American would bridge the gap until next year, when football's finances are hopefully back to normal, while operating as the ideal mentor for the Reds' next generation.