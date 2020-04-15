Quick links

'Unbelievable' - West Ham youngster uses Liverpool star as inspiration

West Ham United Unveil New Signing Goncalo Cardoso at The London Stadium on August 6, 2019 in London, England.
West Ham youngster uses Liverpool ace as a player he looks up to.

West Ham United Unveil New Signing Goncalo Cardoso at The London Stadium on August 6, 2019 in London, England.

Goncalo Cardoso is a player who not many outside of West Ham will have heard of. Indeed only ardent Hammers fans may even be aware of the young prospect.

But the teenager has big hopes and is using the best players in the world as inspirations.

The 19-year-old centre-back named four players in his position he looks up to, including one Premier League star. Perhaps unsurprisingly, this was Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk.

 

Cardoso told the club website: "As a Portuguese centre-back, I really liked watching Ricardo Carvalho and Pepe. Then there are internationals like Virgil van Dijk and Sergio Ramos, who are unbelievable."

It's easy to forget that five years ago Van Dijk was joining Southampton as an unknown quantity, with many doubting whether his success with Celtic would transfer to the Premier League level.

At that time, Sergio Ramos was being voted into the sixth FIFPro World XI of his career (he has added four since).

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on March 03, 2020 in London, England.

Cardoso's comments highlight how Van Dijk is now held up as a reference point for young defenders around Europe.

The Hammers teenager says he also holds admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo, who he once met at a youth tournament.

He added: "Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t play my position, but he is a hero of mine. His motivation and how he works… it’s incredible."

Cardoso is in his first year at West Ham since a move from Boavista last summer.

He has played a part in West Ham's under-23 team topping the Premier League 2 second division, with 16 appearances to his name.

It's a case of small steps for the youngster, but as Van Dijk's story shows, a career can rapidly accelerate.

Goncalo Cardoso of West Ham United during training at Rush Green on October 3, 2019 in Romford, England.

