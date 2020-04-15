Tottenham should move back in for Zenit's Artem Dzyuba

Spurs need a backup for star striker Harry Kane in the summer.

The standstill in football at the moment certainly helped Tottenham. Spurs were without both Harry Kane and Son Heung-min as they headed into the business end of the season which was a huge problem.

Jose Mourinho's side failed to win each of their last six games in all competitions. The injury to their main man was one of the biggest reasons why and it would certainly have been a lesson to Daniel Levy ahead of the summer transfer window.

Tottenham have to prioritise signing a backup to Kane before the start of next season. Spurs were linked with a number of strikers back in January and Zenit St. Petersburg's Artem Dzyuba was one of them.

The striker confirmed back in February that Tottenham contacted him over a move in the winter window to replace the injured Kane. (Sport Express)

The 31-year-old Russian is exactly the kind of player who Mourinho would like. Standing at 6ft 5in tall, Dzyuba can hold the ball up to bring his teammates into play and he isn't shy of scoring a few goals himself.

The Russian skipper has 15 goals and 12 assists this season for Zenit in all competitions which is a fantastic return. Dzyuba's contract at Zenit expires in the summer and he would available for free.

Due to everything that's going on in the world right now, all the clubs in the world will face financial hardships and Tottenham are no different.

A free transfer for a player of Dzyuba's experience would be a very smart move and that fact that he would comfortably fit into Mourinho's system is a huge bonus.

Keeping hold of Kane and bringing in a competent backup like Dzyuba will sort out Tottenham's attack and give Mourinho a very good chance of having a successful first full season in charge.