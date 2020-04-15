TikTok: What is The Song That Defines My Life Challenge?

Have you ever wanted to find out what Song Defines Your Life? Well now you can with TikTok's new challenge.

TikTok has a huge number of challenges for everyone to take part in whilst in quarantine. There's been dancing challenges like the Carole Baskin TikTok dance, dangerous ones like the Nutmeg Challenge, and some seriously bizarre ones such as the Ice Cube Challenge!

But if you want something slightly easier than those, a challenge that requires far less effort, then this is the one for you.

One of TikTok's newest challenges is the Song That Defines My Life challenge, and it's actually really interesting.

What is the Song That Defines My Life Challenge?

The challenge involves using a website to find which song is best associated with your life. You then film yourself finding out the answer and reacting to it.

The Song That Defines Your Life is always a song that was popular on your 14th birthday.

How to do the Song That Defines My Life Challenge

Do a web search for 'song that defines my life' or click here to find the website you need.

Either put your phone or laptop onto screen record mode, or use a phone to film yourself entering your birthday on the website.

Once you've typed in your birthday onto the website, it will come up with the song that best defines your life.

Then you can show your results on TikTok.

Lots of people then decide to play the song and react to it in the TikTok video!

Why is the song always related to your 14th birthday?

If you've tried this challenge on multiple different people or birthdays then you will have realised that the result is always a song that was popular on your 14th birthday. But why is this?

No one really knows what's so special about your 14th birthday in comparison to other birthdays. But apparently that is the song that is totally life-defining. Maybe it's the fact that when you turn fourteen you've fully become a teenager and this is the real start of your youth, a time where you start to have your own freedoms.

Either way, it's a fun challenge to do in lockdown and I bet you're itching to find out what song defines your life now!