'This is hilarious': Some fans react after hearing Liverpool want their striker

Olly Dawes
Crystal Palace fans with banners and flags during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal at Selhurst Park on December 28, 2017 in London, England.
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool have been linked with Crystal Palace striker Alexander Sorloth.

Alexander Sorloth of Trabzonspor celebrates after scoring a goal during the Turkish super Lig soccer match between Besiktas and Trabzonspor at the Vodafone Park in Istanbul, Turkey on...

Liverpool would no doubt love to bolster their attacking options this summer, but the global pandemic may just cause them to alter their plans.

The Reds need to find support for Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, but it now seems unlikely that a big-money signing like Timo Werner will materialise.

Instead, Liverpool may look elsewhere, and they were linked with a rather bizarre striker move over the Easter weekend.

 

Fanatik claim that Liverpool have now joined the race to sign Trabzonspor loanee Alexander Sorloth, with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Napoli also in the race.

This no doubt sounds odd to many. Sorloth joined Crystal Palace in January 2018 having impressed in Denmark with FC Midtjylland, but scored just once in 20 games for the Eagles.

This season, Sorloth has been on loan at Trabzonspor, and his stunning record of 25 goals and seven assists in 39 appearances this season is unsurprisingly attracting major interest.

Alexander Sorloth of Crystal Palace looks on prior to the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Newcastle United at Selhurst Park on February 4, 2018 in London, England.

The giant Norwegian is supposed to spend another year at Trabzonspor, but they may push to activate a permanent move and then sell him on this summer for a massive profit.

It was difficult for Liverpool fans to believe, but imagine how Palace fans feel; some of them took to Twitter to suggest that the rumours are 'hilarious' and 'unbelievable' because he was so poor for them.

Others feel it's all agent talk at the moment, but still can't believe that Sorloth could end up at Liverpool after Palace threw him on the scrapheap less than a year ago.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

