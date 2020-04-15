Quick links

'There is interest': Agent suggests £47m star could move, after Spurs links

John Verrall
Donny van de Beek of Ajax during the La Liga Santander match between FC Barcelona v Real Madrid at the Camp Nou on December 18, 2019 in Barcelona Spain
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be one of the clubs interested in snapping up Donny van de Beek.

Reported Tottenham Hotspur target Donny van de Beek’s agent, Guido Albers, has told the Daily Star that there is interest in the Ajax midfielder.

The Sun claimed earlier this month that Tottenham are interested in bringing in Van De Beek, as Jose Mourinho’s side look to improve the quality of their midfield options.

Van De Beek has been on Tottenham’s wishlist for a long time now.

And Albers’ comments suggest that a move is a genuine possibility for the Dutch midfielder in the summer.

 

“There is interest – and that is also known – for a long time and from several clubs. We will see what will eventually come out of that in the coming weeks,” Albers said.

“I do not dare say anything about that at the moment. I can’t say anything about it because some things are just confidential.”

If Tottenham were to sign Van De Beek this summer it is thought that they would have to pay a considerable fee to land him.

Donny van de Beek of Ajax celebrates a goal during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final second leg match between Juventus and Ajax at Allianz Stadium on April 16, 2019 in Turin, Italy.

The Dutch international is valued at £47 million by Ajax, according to goal.com.

Van De Beek could add more poise and creativity to Tottenham’s midfield from deep areas, and he could be an upgrade on Harry Winks, who has started regularly since Mourinho took charge.

There have to be some doubts over whether Spurs will spend big on a midfielder this summer though, as it is arguably the area of the team which Mourinho is best stocked in.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

