'The best signing': Some Newcastle fans already know who they want new owners to get

Newcastle United are on the verge of being bought from Mike Ashley, according to reports.

Newcastle United fans are urging their potential new owners to make Rafael Benitez their first signing at St. James’ Park.

Benitez left Newcastle at the start of the season, after failing to agree a new contract with Mike Ashley.

The Spanish boss is still held in very high regard by most Newcastle fans though, after the brilliant job he did on Tyneside.

And Newcastle supporters want Benitez to return to replace Steve Bruce, if the takeover does go ahead.

#NUFCTakeover the best signing would be Rafa.



We need him back!!!!! — gavjhinch (@gavjhinch) April 14, 2020

The first game back after ashley is gone, I cant even think of what the atmosphere will be like. @worflags back and better than ever, rafa the dugout, a new era.

Just imagine man#nufctakeover — Jack Chaytor (@jchaytor16) April 14, 2020

#NUFCTakeover if it happens, Rafa will be back for next season like, I'm sure — BeeAM (@BeeMartians) April 14, 2020

Jobs for #NUFC

1. Sack Charnley

2. Sack Brucie

3. Install Rafa

4. New contract for @mattylobby48

5. Sign Mbappe#NUFCTakeover — TheClubFormerlyKnownAsNUFC #AshleyOut (@heatonjake1892) April 14, 2020

If its Staveley...and it looks like it is, then its almost certainly Rafa! #NUFCTakeover — Darren (@DAZM6988) April 14, 2020

Newcastle fans have seen a lot of false dawns over takeover attempts in recent years, but it seems as if they may finally get their wish now.

The hope is that Newcastle’s potential new owners will inject some cash into the club and really show some ambition.

Bruce has had his detractors ever since arriving at Newcastle, and if new owners do come in, they will surely have to address his future very quickly.

Bruce has done a solid job at St. James’ Park and kept Newcastle in mid-table for much of the season, but there have been criticisms over his style of play.

Benitez, meanwhile, is currently managing in China - but if he was offered the chance to return to Tyneside with money to spend, the opportunity may be too tempting for him to turn down.