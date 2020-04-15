Quick links

'The best signing': Some Newcastle fans already know who they want new owners to get

A general view of St James' Park during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St. James Park on May 13, 2018 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Newcastle United are on the verge of being bought from Mike Ashley, according to reports.

Newcastle United fans are urging their potential new owners to make Rafael Benitez their first signing at St. James’ Park.

Benitez left Newcastle at the start of the season, after failing to agree a new contract with Mike Ashley.

 

The Spanish boss is still held in very high regard by most Newcastle fans though, after the brilliant job he did on Tyneside.

And Newcastle supporters want Benitez to return to replace Steve Bruce, if the takeover does go ahead.

Newcastle fans have seen a lot of false dawns over takeover attempts in recent years, but it seems as if they may finally get their wish now.

The hope is that Newcastle’s potential new owners will inject some cash into the club and really show some ambition.

Bruce has had his detractors ever since arriving at Newcastle, and if new owners do come in, they will surely have to address his future very quickly.

Bruce has done a solid job at St. James’ Park and kept Newcastle in mid-table for much of the season, but there have been criticisms over his style of play.

Benitez, meanwhile, is currently managing in China - but if he was offered the chance to return to Tyneside with money to spend, the opportunity may be too tempting for him to turn down.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

