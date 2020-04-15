Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

'Take him to Anfield immediately': Liverpool fans want £50m Premier League star signed

Shane Callaghan
Diogo Jota, Ruben Neves and Conor Coady of Wolverhampton Wanderers dejected after Ricardo Horta of SC Braga scored a goal to make it 0-1 during the UEFA Europa League group K match between...
Some fans of Liverpool would love to see the Wolves star come.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Diogo Jota scores scores his sides equalising goal to make the score 1-1

Some Liverpool fans on Twitter want their club to sign Diogo Jota.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker has managed 15 goals and and six assists from 37 appearances across all competitions this season.

As a result, a number of clubs have been linked to signing the 23-year-old, whose primary position is as a left-sided winger.

Liverpool might be in the market for somebody of that ilk, amid speculation about Sadio Mane leaving Anfield.

 

One Reds' fan account on Twitter asked its followers how they would feel about the prospect of bringing the Wolves star to Merseyside.

And quite a lot of Liverpool supporters seemed well up for it. Here's how they reacted on social media:

Would Jota be an adequate replacement for Mane? If we're honest, not at the moment.

Mane, who finished fourth in the Ballon d'Or stakes last year, is one of the world's best players and the likelyhood of Liverpool finding a top-class replacement in the Portuguese is, well, slim.

Then again, Mane wasn't always operating at this level. His best season at Southampton was 11 goals and seven assists from 37 games. Jota's best at Molineux is nine goals and five assists from 35 games.

If Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp can take Mane to the next level then maybe, just maybe, he could do similar with Jota.

Diogo Jota of Wolverhampton takes on Maikel Kieftenbeld during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at St Andrews on December 4, 2017 in...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

