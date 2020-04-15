'Take him to Anfield immediately': Liverpool fans want £50m Premier League star signed

Some fans of Liverpool would love to see the Wolves star come.

Some Liverpool fans on Twitter want their club to sign Diogo Jota.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker has managed 15 goals and and six assists from 37 appearances across all competitions this season.

As a result, a number of clubs have been linked to signing the 23-year-old, whose primary position is as a left-sided winger.

Liverpool might be in the market for somebody of that ilk, amid speculation about Sadio Mane leaving Anfield.

One Reds' fan account on Twitter asked its followers how they would feel about the prospect of bringing the Wolves star to Merseyside.

And quite a lot of Liverpool supporters seemed well up for it. Here's how they reacted on social media:

Diogo Jota linked with a future move to Anfield - would you have him, Reds?! And how much would you spend?! pic.twitter.com/9OL4lwVlPb — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) April 13, 2020

Of course, take him to Anfield immediately! Non LFC player I really admire on PL the past two seasons. — Ahma D. Fauzi (@Fauzizouzi) April 13, 2020

I'd have him defo. — Road End Red ⚪ (@DJSLFC80) April 13, 2020

£40m he's v good and underrated — Cathal Robinson (@CathalRobinson) April 13, 2020

Brilliant little player. Would be a good addition. Would take there striker as well. — Chris LFC (@RedMan_Scouse) April 13, 2020

Always thought he was about 27-28, hes only 23 so id have him based on age alone. — Matty Lonsdale (@MattyLonz) April 13, 2020

He’s a baller ...50m — nomad@XXX (@nomad56060053) April 13, 2020

Very good player who I could see Klopp improving to make top class — Paul Watson (@Paul_B_Watson) April 13, 2020

Would Jota be an adequate replacement for Mane? If we're honest, not at the moment.

Mane, who finished fourth in the Ballon d'Or stakes last year, is one of the world's best players and the likelyhood of Liverpool finding a top-class replacement in the Portuguese is, well, slim.

Then again, Mane wasn't always operating at this level. His best season at Southampton was 11 goals and seven assists from 37 games. Jota's best at Molineux is nine goals and five assists from 35 games.

If Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp can take Mane to the next level then maybe, just maybe, he could do similar with Jota.