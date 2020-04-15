'Take him': Some Reds fans urge Klopp to move, after star's asking price falls by £18m

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp could be hoping to upgrade his midfield options over the summer transfer window.

Liverpool fans are keen to see Fabian Ruiz signed, after the Daily Mail reported that his asking price had dropped by £18 million.

Napoli had wanted £70 million for the midfielder, but would now reportedly accept a bid of £52 million, and that has interested Liverpool fans, who feel Ruiz could be a great addition to their squad.

Jurgen Klopp could be on the hunt for a new midfielder in the summer, as doubts surround the future of Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Dutchman has not penned a new contract at Anfield, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the campaign.

Even if Wijnaldum does pen a new deal, there is still a feeling that Liverpool could do with one more addition in midfield.

And Ruiz would certainly fit the profile of player who could slot in well with Jurgen Klopp’s system.

The 24-year-old is very energetic, meaning he could cope with Liverpool’s high-pressing tactic, and he also has a great deal of quality on the ball.

At the moment Ruiz does not appear to be on the radar of Klopp’s side, but if his asking price has dropped, Liverpool may just be tempted to make a bid in the future.