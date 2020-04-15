Quick links

‘Strong interest’: Agent suggests report Liverpool want £25m ex-Palace man is true

Sorloth of Trabzonspor celebrates after scoring a goal during the Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Trabzonspor and Kasimpasa in Trabzon, Turkey on January 19, 2020.
Liverpool have been linked with former Crystal Palace man Alexander Sorloth.

Sorloth (L) of Trabzonspor reacts during Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce in Trabzon, Turkey on February 1, 2020.

According to Estadio Deportivo, the agent of Alexander Sorloth has confirmed reported interest from Liverpool and Real Madrid in the striker is true.

Sorloth is currently on loan at Trabzonspor from Crystal Palace.

The Turkish club have an agreement in the region of £6 million to sign the striker this coming summer.

Sorloth has netted 25 goals for Trabzonspor this season, firing the club to the top of the Turkish Super League. His form has been incredible after struggling at Palace.

Now, Fanatik claim Liverpool, Sevilla and Real Madrid want him.

Responding to the rumours, Sorloth’s agent Morten Wivestad has told Estadio Deportivo the interest in his client his strong.

“There is a strong interest in Alex. However, for the time being, there isn’t anything serious on the table from Real Madrid or Sevilla,” Wivestad is quoted as saying.

 

Sorloth, 24, signed for Palace for £9 million in January 2018.

The Eagles are on the verge of missing out on a big sum, with Estadio Deportivo claiming Trabzonspor will sign him for £6 million before immediately selling him for around the £25 million mark.

Liverpool may see him as an ideal player to challenge their front three.

In Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, the Reds have arguably the best front three in Europe as they dominate the Premier League this season.

Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri provide back-up, but both players may seek a move this summer in order to play more regularly.

Alexander Sorloth (11) of Trabzonspor celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal during Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Medipol Basaksehir and Trabzonspor in Istanbul.

