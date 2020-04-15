Report: Tottenham set benchmark with £22m bid for 21-goal striker

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Vedat Muriqi.

According to Fanatik, Tottenham Hotspur have set the benchmark with an 'official' £22 million bid for Fenerbahce’s Vedat Muriqi.

Spurs are seemingly in the market for a new striker as an alternative to Harry Kane.

Kane’s injury has coincided with Spurs’ struggles prior to the covid-19 suspension.

Tottenham were accredited with an interest in Muriqi last month (Sporx). Fanatik then reported Tottenham were ready to match Fenerbahce’s asking price of £22 million for the striker.

Now, Fanatik claim Spurs have made an official bid, though they aren’t the only club seeking to sign the player who has netted 21 times this season.

Lazio are also in the frame for Muriqi. Tottenham, however, have the highest offer on the table and fellow suitors are expected to meet their £22 million bid.

Muriqi stands at 6ft 4inch. He was one of the best players in Turkey prior to the suspension.

The Kosovo international only joined Fenerbahce last summer following a 25-goal campaign at fellow Turkish side Caykur Rizespor.

It appears Muriqi is ready for a top European club move and Spurs boss Jose Mourinho may find his physicality would be a good fit at the Premier League club.

Lazio, however, would pose strong competition. The Rome-based club are back in terms of fighting for the Serie A title and Champions League football for them next season is a near certainty should the current campaign be completed.