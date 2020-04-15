Report: Tottenham can sign a genuinely world-class player for just £7m this summer

Jose Mourinho's Spurs could reportedly bring Diego Godin to the Premier League with Antonio Conte's Inter Milan set to sell the Serie A debutant.

Tottenham Hotspur can sign one of the world’s top defenders for just £7 million this summer according to The Mirror (15 April, page 49), with Inter Milan willing to sell Diego Godin on the cheap.

It’s fair to say a 34-year-old Uruguayan would not be a long-term solution to Spurs’s defensive problems but Jose Mourinho, for that matter, is a man obsessed with the here and now.

And if the Portuguese tactician wants to end Tottenham’s lengthy trophy drought before he inevitably packs his bags once again, there would be few better signings than a man with a more than enviable CV and a penchant for shining on the biggest of stages.

Godin lifted eight trophies during a legendary spell at Atletico Madrid, including the 2014 La Liga title and two Europa League crowns, while earning a staggering 135 caps for his country.

But, less than a year after swapping Madrid for Milan, Inter are keen to cash in on a player who, for all his qualities, just doesn’t fit into Antonio Conte’s trademark three-man backline.

The Mirror even claims that the Nerazzuri will accept a bid of just £7 million for Godin. This comes after Calciomercato reported that Inter were hoping to get his massive pay-packet off their wage bill, with the South American stopper set to earn around £18 million between now and 2022.

And while Godin may be past his peak, a player with his big-game nous, superb positional sense and natural-born leadership skills could have a huge impact on and off the pitch at Tottenham – for a year or two at least.