Report: RB Leipzig plan to sign £25m striker just weeks after he made Everton claim

Any lingering chance of Patrik Schick heading to Everton looks to be over.

According to Kicker, RB Leipzig intend to secure the permanent signing of striker Patrick Schick just weeks after he claimed he rejected Everton.

Schick, 24, was a star with Sampdoria in the 2016-17 season, but he struggled to make an impact following a big move to Roma.

Last summer, Leipzig pounced to take Schick on loan, and the Czech Republic international has chipped in well with seven goals and three assists in 19 games.

Before the global pandemic halted the season, Schick had ousted Yussuf Poulsen as Timo Werner's partner in the Leipzig attack, and it now looks set to win him a permanent move.

Leipzig allegedly plan to pay the €29million (£25million) option they have in Schick's deal, which may just be of interest to Everton.

Schick recently told iSport in the Czech Republic that Everton wanted him last summer, and he is attracted by a move to the Premier League, but he just fancied a move to Leipzig instead.

This would be a blow if Everton do still want Schick, as even though Leipzig can of course sell him straight on, they would want a profit on their £25million outlay.

With Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Moise Kean already at Carlo Ancelotti's disposal, it may well be that the chances of Schick heading to Goodison Park are over.