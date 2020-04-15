Report: Newcastle United lining up bargain deal to re-sign 28-year-old former player

Newcastle United could reportedly bring Mark Gillespie back to the Premier League club after a fine season in Scotland with Motherwell.

Newcastle United are lining up a deal to bring Mark Gillespie back to St James’ Park from Motherwell this summer, speaking to the Daily Record.

It is an exciting time to be a Newcastle fan – and it’s not often we’ve said that over the last decade or so.

The much-maligned Mike Ashley is heading out of the door with the BBC reporting that a Saudi Arabian consortium fronted by Amanda Staveley are closing in on a £300 million takeover of one of England’s most underachieving clubs.

Everyone on Tyneside can now start dreaming of seeing some of Europe’s biggest and best strutting their stuff in black and white but, for now at least, it seems that the Magpies are focusing on bringing a soon-to-be free agent back to the North East.

Goalkeeper Gillespie was born in Newcastle and rose through the ranks of his hometown club before being let go in 2008. But, 12 years on, the Daily Record reports that Steve Bruce wants to hand him a second chance at St James’ Park to provide competition for Martin Dubravka.

28-year-old Gillespie has enjoyed a fine season with Motherwell, keeping 11 Scottish Premiership clean sheets.

And though he will more than likely find himself stuck on the bench at Newcastle, with Dubravka going nowhere, Gillespie may unfinished business on Tyneside.