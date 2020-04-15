Quick links

Report: Neil Lennon thinks Celtic have a chance to sign £26m-rated star

Danny Owen
Celtic Manager Neil Lennon looks on during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Celtic FC and FC Kobenhavn at Celtic Park on February 27, 2020 in Glasgow
Scottish Premiership winners Celtic could reportedly raid La Liga giants Atletico Madrid and bring Rodrigo Riquelme to Parkhead.

Rodrigo Riquelme of Athletico Madrid evades Nathan Patterson of Rangers during the UEFA Youth League match between Rangers U19 and Atletico Madrid U19 at Firhill Park on February 12, 2020

Celtic manager Neil Lennon is more than aware of Rodrigo Riquelme’s impending availability as Atletico Madrid’s £26 million winger rapidly closes in on free agency, according to the Scottish Sun.

Just one year after losing their talismanic top scorer to La Liga rivals Barcelona, Los Colchoneros could be powerless to prevent the so-called ‘new Antoine Griezmann’ depart the Wanda Metropolitano for absolutely nothing.

Riquelme, a Spain youth star with a £26 million release clause, will see his contract expire on July 1 and a whole host of clubs have been linked across the globe. Among those, interestingly, is a Celtic side who have provided a platform for the likes of Moussa Dembele, Odsonne Edouard and Virgil van Dijk over the years.

And, according to the Sun, Hoops boss Lennon is watching the situation closely, knowing that Celtic have a genuine chance to snap up one of Europe’s hottest prospects before another club ties him down to a long-term deal complete with a massive asking price.

Matteo Anzolin of Juventus Turin U19 and Rodrigo Riquelme of Atletico Madrid U19 battle for the ball during the UEFA Youth League match between Juventus U19 and Atletico Madrid U19

A skilful and dynamic attacking midfielder more suited perhaps to a Barcelona than Diego Simeone’s well-drilled Atleti, Riquelme shares plenty of similarities with his legendary Argentinian namesake. And should he fulfil his potential at Celtic, he would be one of, if not the, most naturally gifted footballer the Scottish game has seen in years.

AS reported recently that Celtic were left awe-struck by Riquelme’s dazzling UEFA Youth League performance against Rangers in February, in which he produced three assists during a dominant 4-0 win for Atletico.

Sergio Marcos of Cultural Leonesa competes for the ball with Rodrigo Riquelme of Atletico de Madrid during the Copa del Rey round of 32 match between Cultural Leonesa and Atletico de Madrid

 

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

