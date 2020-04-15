Report: Mourinho's target to replace Aurier at Spurs could be available for £39m

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is said to be keen on making a move for Nelson Semedo this summer.

Reported Tottenham Hotspur target Nelson Semedo is stalling on signing a contract with Barcelona, as he assesses his options ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Sport in Spain.

El Desmarque have suggested that Tottenham want to sign the rapid right-back, who is reportedly having doubts over signing a new deal at Barca.

Semedo wants guaranteed first team football at the Nou Camp before committing his future, and Barca are yet to offer him those assurances.

If Semedo does turn down Barca’s offer to extend his contract, Sport claim that he could be put up for sale for £39 million.

That would play into Tottenham’s hands, as that could put the right-back into Jose Mourinho’s side’s price-range.

Tottenham are likely to be desperate to sign a new right-back this summer, as it has been a real problem position for them this term.

Serge Aurier has generally been Spurs’s first choice on the right-hand side of their defence, but he has proven to be very accident prone.

Although the Ivorian has improved there is still big question marks over his defensive reliability.

Semedo would surely be an upgrade, and Tottenham are likely to be watching his contract negotiations with Barca very carefully, as they reportedly eye up a move.