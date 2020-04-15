Quick links

Report: Mourinho's target to replace Aurier at Spurs could be available for £39m

Nelson Semedo of FC Barcelona looks on prior to the La Liga match between RC Celta de Vigo and FC Barcelona at Abanca Balaidos Stadium on May 04, 2019 in Vigo, Spain.
Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is said to be keen on making a move for Nelson Semedo this summer.

02 Nelson Semedo of FC Barcelona celebrating the victory during the UEFA Champions League first leg match of Semi final between FC Barcelona and Liverpool FC in Camp Nou Stadium in...

Reported Tottenham Hotspur target Nelson Semedo is stalling on signing a contract with Barcelona, as he assesses his options ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Sport in Spain.

El Desmarque have suggested that Tottenham want to sign the rapid right-back, who is reportedly having doubts over signing a new deal at Barca.

Semedo wants guaranteed first team football at the Nou Camp before committing his future, and Barca are yet to offer him those assurances.

If Semedo does turn down Barca’s offer to extend his contract, Sport claim that he could be put up for sale for £39 million.

 

That would play into Tottenham’s hands, as that could put the right-back into Jose Mourinho’s side’s price-range.

Tottenham are likely to be desperate to sign a new right-back this summer, as it has been a real problem position for them this term.

Serge Aurier has generally been Spurs’s first choice on the right-hand side of their defence, but he has proven to be very accident prone.

Nelson Semedo of Portugal controls the ball during the UEFA Nations League Final between Portugal and the Netherlands at Estadio do Dragao on June 9, 2019 in Porto, Portugal.

Although the Ivorian has improved there is still big question marks over his defensive reliability.

Semedo would surely be an upgrade, and Tottenham are likely to be watching his contract negotiations with Barca very carefully, as they reportedly eye up a move.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

