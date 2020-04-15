Quick links

Report: Liverpool could unlock the door for Arsenal to sign £55m star this summer

Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) looks on during the 2019
Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is wanted by Real Madrid, while Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants Luka Jovic.

Luka Jovic of Eintracht Frankfurt (8) celebrates as he scores his team's seventh goal and his fifth during the Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Fortuna Duesseldorf at...

Liverpool could hold the key to Arsenal getting a deal for Luka Jovic done, according to Sport.

Arsenal are reportedly keen to take Jovic from Real Madrid this summer, as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his attacking ranks.

However, Madrid are currently loathed to let go of the Serbian forward, as they don’t want to leave Zinedine Zidane short of options.

 

Los Blancos have made signing another forward their main priority this summer though, and Liverpool’s Sadio Mane is on their list.

At the moment it seems unlikely that Liverpool will sell Mane, but if Madrid can do a deal for the Senegalese winger then it is said that Jovic will be allowed to leave.

That could be good news for Arsenal, who feel that the £55 million forward (Guardian) would be a excellent addition to their squad.

Luka Jovic of Real Madrid CF reacts during the Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Sevilla FC at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on January 18, 2020 in Madrid, Spain.

Arsenal could need to sign a new number nine, as Pierre Emerick Aubameyang may well depart the Emirates Stadium in the summer.

And it seems that Liverpool hold the key to them getting hold of Jovic, as Mane’s arrival at the Bernabeu will free the 22-year-old up to move.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

