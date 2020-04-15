Report: Liverpool could unlock the door for Arsenal to sign £55m star this summer

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is wanted by Real Madrid, while Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants Luka Jovic.

Liverpool could hold the key to Arsenal getting a deal for Luka Jovic done, according to Sport.

Arsenal are reportedly keen to take Jovic from Real Madrid this summer, as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his attacking ranks.

However, Madrid are currently loathed to let go of the Serbian forward, as they don’t want to leave Zinedine Zidane short of options.

Los Blancos have made signing another forward their main priority this summer though, and Liverpool’s Sadio Mane is on their list.

At the moment it seems unlikely that Liverpool will sell Mane, but if Madrid can do a deal for the Senegalese winger then it is said that Jovic will be allowed to leave.

That could be good news for Arsenal, who feel that the £55 million forward (Guardian) would be a excellent addition to their squad.

Arsenal could need to sign a new number nine, as Pierre Emerick Aubameyang may well depart the Emirates Stadium in the summer.

And it seems that Liverpool hold the key to them getting hold of Jovic, as Mane’s arrival at the Bernabeu will free the 22-year-old up to move.