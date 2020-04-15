Quick links

Report: Klopp's desire to sign £50m star has never been greater... and he's got a plan

Jurgen Klopp manager
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is said to be keen on the idea of bringing RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner to Anfield this summer.

According to Sport BILD, Jurgen Klopp’s desire to sign Timo Werner for Liverpool has ‘never been greater’.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with the RB Leipzig forward for months now, and Klopp is said to be set on signing the German international.

Klopp even wants to meet with Werner to convince him to pick Liverpool over Bayern Munich, who are also interested in snapping the striker up.

However, any potential meeting has had to be delayed, due to the ongoing global health crisis.

 

That has scuppered Klopp’s plans somewhat for the time being, although the Liverpool boss is still hoping that a deal can be done.

The £50 million forward (Daily Express) is believed to be right at the top of Liverpool’s wishlist, as Klopp looks to freshen up his attack.

The Reds already have one of the most dangerous front lines in world football, but Werner could make them even more of a threat.

The 23-year-old possesses blistering pace and a clinical finish, and his form this season has been nothing short of sensational.

Werner has bagged 27 goals for Leipzig over the campaign to date, and if he could recreate that sort of form at Anfield, he would be a wonderful addition to Klopp’s squad.

