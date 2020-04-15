Report: Ex-Leeds striker target now wants England move; ship surely sailed on Elland Road switch

Leeds United were once linked with Dimitrios Diamantakos.

Leeds United will hope to wrap up their promotion whenever the season resumes, and that will put them in a great position to sign Jean-Kevin Augustin.

The Frenchman arrived on loan from RB Leipzig in January, but hasn't yet been given much of a chance to shine due to fitness issues and then the global pandemic.

If Leeds go up, Augustin is likely to join permanently, yet elsewhere in Germany, a former Leeds target is surely no longer on the Elland Road radar.

Back in 2016, The Daily Mirror reported that Leeds were in pole position to sign Dimitrios Diamantakos from Karlsruhe, with Steve Evans keen to beat Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday at the time.

No move materialised as Evans lost his job, and Diamantakos instead stayed in Germany with Karlsruhe, VfL Bochum and now St Pauli, having joined the latter in 2018.

The 27-year-old now wants a move to England according to Hamburger Morgenpost, with his record of nine goals and two assists in 15 games this season potentially attracting some interest.

Yet it now seems unlikely that Leeds would renew their interest, as Diamantakos hasn't really kicked on since Evans wanted him, and Leeds as a club have moved on to bigger things.

If Leeds are to sign a Bundesliga striker, it's likely to be Augustin - even if former target Diamantakos is now ready to make the move to England this summer.