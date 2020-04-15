Report: Club seek big-money sale for midfielder; Everton, Villa, Moyes and Bruce all keen

Everton, Aston Villa, West Ham United and Newcastle United have all been linked with Morgan Sanson.

According to Buzzsport, Marseille have tasked chief executive Paul Aldridge with making the biggest sale possible for Morgan Sanson with Everton, Aston Villa, West Ham United and Newcastle United all cited as suitors.

Chief executive Aldridge left West Ham to join Marseille in January.

His task is to seemingly help Marseille cash on their talent to English clubs.

Sanson is among Marseille’s leading stars. According to Le10sport, West Ham failed with a £27.5 million for him in January.

The 25-year-old has been an almost ever-present for Marseille this season. He has made 26 top-flight starts, posting five goals and four assists.

Capable of playing in several roles, Sanson is an all-action midfielder with an average of 1.4 successful take-ons and 2.2 tackles per game (Whoscored).

West Ham were in the market for a midfielder in January. They landed on Tomas Soucek from Slavia Prague, but they may still seek a long-term replacement for Mark Noble who turns 33 this year while Declan Rice’s future at the club is uncertain.

But Premier League trio Everton, Newcastle and Villa are also reportedly keen on Sanson.

Prior to the Covid-19 suspension, the Toffees were thrashed 4-0 at Chelsea with midfield duo Tom Davies and Andre Gomes both struggling for form.

Carlo Ancelotti may make a midfielder a top target at Everton this summer.

Sanson has an abundance of ability. Villa and Newcastle, meanwhile, could seriously bolster their respective squads if either managed to win the race for his signature.