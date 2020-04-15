Quick links

Report: Club seek big-money sale for midfielder; Everton, Villa, Moyes and Bruce all keen

Tom Thorogood
Morgan Sanson celebrates goal during the Ligue 1 match between Olympique Marseille and FC Nantes at Stade Velodrome on February 22, 2020 in Marseille, France.
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic
Tom Thorogood

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton, Aston Villa, West Ham United and Newcastle United have all been linked with Morgan Sanson.

Morgan Sanson during the Ligue 1 match between Olympique de Marseille and FC Nantes at Stade Velodrome on April 28, 2019 in Marseille, France.

According to Buzzsport, Marseille have tasked chief executive Paul Aldridge with making the biggest sale possible for Morgan Sanson with Everton, Aston Villa, West Ham United and Newcastle United all cited as suitors.

Chief executive Aldridge left West Ham to join Marseille in January.

His task is to seemingly help Marseille cash on their talent to English clubs.

Sanson is among Marseille’s leading stars. According to Le10sport, West Ham failed with a £27.5 million for him in January.

The 25-year-old has been an almost ever-present for Marseille this season. He has made 26 top-flight starts, posting five goals and four assists.

Capable of playing in several roles, Sanson is an all-action midfielder with an average of 1.4 successful take-ons and 2.2 tackles per game (Whoscored).

 

West Ham were in the market for a midfielder in January. They landed on Tomas Soucek from Slavia Prague, but they may still seek a long-term replacement for Mark Noble who turns 33 this year while Declan Rice’s future at the club is uncertain.

But Premier League trio Everton, Newcastle and Villa are also reportedly keen on Sanson.

Prior to the Covid-19 suspension, the Toffees were thrashed 4-0 at Chelsea with midfield duo Tom Davies and Andre Gomes both struggling for form.

Carlo Ancelotti may make a midfielder a top target at Everton this summer.

Sanson has an abundance of ability. Villa and Newcastle, meanwhile, could seriously bolster their respective squads if either managed to win the race for his signature.

Morgan Sanson of Marseille during the french Ligue 1 match between Olympique de Marseille (OM) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Stade Velodrome on October 28, 2018 in Marseille, France.

Tom Thorogood Profile Pic

Tom Thorogood

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

