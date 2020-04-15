Quick links

Report claims Arsenal move for £35m target is 'almost impossible' now

Danny Owen
Arsenal Head Coach Mikel Arteta during a training session at London Colney on February 22, 2020 in St Albans, England.
Premier League powerhouses Arsenal want a defender, but Mikel Arteta will miss out on Bayer Leverkusen's Bundesliga ace Jonathan Tah.

Rangers' Albanian forward Florian Kamberi (L) vies for the ball with Leverkusen's German defender Jonathan Tah during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg football match between...

Jonathan Tah’s £35 million release clause is due to expire on May 31 and BILD believe that it a summer move to Arsenal is ‘almost impossible’ for the Bayer Leverkusen defender this summer.

With Mikel Arteta keen to add a talented centre-half to his rather vulnerable Gunners backline, it seems that the Gunners are set to go hunting in the Bundesliga over the next few weeks or months.

Arsenal continue to be heavily linked with RB Leipzig’s fearsome Frenchman Dayot Upamecano while Sky Deutschland also mentioned Evan Ndicka of Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern Munich’s World Cup winner Jerome Boateng as alternative options.

 

Though if Gunners supporters were hoping to see Germany international Tah posing in red and white sooner rather than later, they look set to be disappointed.

BILD reports that the Leverkusen star will see his £35 million release clause expire next month. After that, the German giants will be free to demand whatever they want for one of Europe’s most promising young centre-halves.

Image has been digitally enhanced.) Jonathan Tah (L) of Leverkusen and Jadon Sancho (R) of Dortmund in action during the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund...

And with the global health crisis grinding the entire footballing world at a standstill, BILD claims that Arsenal are very, very unlikely to trigger that clause before June 1. The report points out that, without the lure or the funds that only Champions League football can provide, Tah could afford to aim a little higher than the North London giants too.

As it stands, fifth-place Leverkusen have a far better chance of securing a place at Europe’s top table than ninth-place Arsenal.

With that in mind, it is difficult to imagine either Upamecano or Boateng swapping Leipzig or Munich for North London either.

Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig during the German Bundesliga match between Schalke 04 v RB Leipzig at the Veltins Arena on February 22, 2020 in Gelsenkirchen Germany

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

