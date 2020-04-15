Report: Arsenal have found ideal £43.5m signing, but there's a big problem

Arsenal continue to be linked with Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey.

According to The Mirror, Arsenal would love to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey this summer – but can't pay the £43.5million release clause.

It's claimed that, 'in an ideal world', Arsenal would pay that release clause and bring Partey to North London this summer, having admired him for a long time.

However, the report states that Arsenal's financial situation means they won't be splashing the cash this summer, making a deal for Partey seem almost impossible.

The global pandemic means Arsenal have asked players to take a 12.5% pay cut from now until March 2021, with a 'very grave situation' discussed at the Emirates Stadium.

It's therefore unlikely that the Gunners will be forking out big money for new signings this summer, particularly not £43.5million on one player.

Atletico want to give Partey a new deal, raising that release clause to a much higher figure, which would almost certainly take the Gunners out of the race.

The Ghanaian has shown that he can play as a box-to-box midfielder or protecting his back four, with great reading of the game to go along with his strength in the tackle.

That's what Arsenal need right now, but it seems that they won't be able to pay the fee needed – and signing him will only get harder moving forward.