Report: Arsenal and Tottenham boosted as Spanish speedster makes transfer decision

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur allegedly want Marc Cucurella.

According to Estadio Deportivo, Getafe talent Marc Cucurella wants to leave Spain for a move abroad this summer amid claims Jose Mourinho wants him.

It's claimed that Sevilla and Atletico Madrid both want to sign Cucurella, but he instead wants to leave Spain and head further afield to continue his development.

Cucurella is allegedly wanted by Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, and clubs on the continent are allegedly more serious in their pursuit than Sevilla have been.

Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach both fancy Cucurella too, meaning it could now be a fierce fight for his signature this summer.

The 21-year-old has impressed this season, notching five assists whilst splitting time between playing at left back and playing as a left winger, with his pace and attacking play catching the eye.

His situation is a little complex; Barcelona re-signed Cucurella last summer only to loan him to Getafe, who have a purchase clause in the deal but Barcelona retain 40% of his rights.

Clubs will be dealing with Getafe rather than Barca, but Getafe may well demand a higher fee given that they will only retain 60% of any fee if they do sell him.

Arsenal and Spurs will at least be boosted by this decision to move abroad, but Tottenham need a left back more than Arsenal right now, given that the Gunners splashed out for Kieran Tierney last summer.

Cucurella would give Spurs real thrust going forward down the left, adding competition alongside Ben Davies at left back, and they seemingly have a great chance to sign him this summer.