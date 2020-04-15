Quick links

Everton

West Ham United

Premier League

Serie A

Report: £9m star is interested in joining Everton or West Ham this summer

Danny Owen
David Moyes, Manager of West Ham United celebrates during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and West Ham United at Bramall Lane on January 10, 2020 in Sheffield, United...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A Premier League return is a reported possibility for David Moyes and Carlo Ancelotti target Ola Aina; the ex-Chelsea starlet is keen on a Serie A exit.

Chelseas Ola Aina during the Checkatrade Trophy Southern Group C match between Chelsea U21 and Oxford United at Stamford Bridge on November 8, 2016 in London, England.

Ola Aina would be tempted by a move to West Ham United or Everton this summer as the Torino star eyes a return to the Premier League, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

With The Hammers and The Toffees both scouring the market for a new right-back, it seemed like only a matter of time before a former Chelsea youngster registered on their radar.

 

The appointment of Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge came just too late for Aina, who swapped West London for Turun before the likes of Fikayo Tomori, Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount were promoted to the first-team in West London.

Though it seems that the Nigeria international may be on his way back to England after just 12 months in Serie A. Aina wants to come home and, according to TMW, the 23-year-old would jump at the chance to join Everton or West Ham.

Temitayo Aina of Torino controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League Play-Off: Second Leg match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Torino at Molineux on August 29, 2019 in...

Given that the former Hull City loanee hails from London, David Moyes might have the advantage as he looks to beat his former employers to a full-back with technical ability, speed and an impressive positional sense.

Calciomercato have already claimed that Torino could be tempted to sell Aina for as little as £9 million.

Fabio Quagliarella of Sampdoria competes with Ola Aina of Torino during the Serie A match between UC Sampdoria and Torino FC at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on November 4, 2018 in Genoa, Italy.

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch