Report: £9m star is interested in joining Everton or West Ham this summer

A Premier League return is a reported possibility for David Moyes and Carlo Ancelotti target Ola Aina; the ex-Chelsea starlet is keen on a Serie A exit.

Ola Aina would be tempted by a move to West Ham United or Everton this summer as the Torino star eyes a return to the Premier League, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

With The Hammers and The Toffees both scouring the market for a new right-back, it seemed like only a matter of time before a former Chelsea youngster registered on their radar.

The appointment of Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge came just too late for Aina, who swapped West London for Turun before the likes of Fikayo Tomori, Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount were promoted to the first-team in West London.

Though it seems that the Nigeria international may be on his way back to England after just 12 months in Serie A. Aina wants to come home and, according to TMW, the 23-year-old would jump at the chance to join Everton or West Ham.

Given that the former Hull City loanee hails from London, David Moyes might have the advantage as he looks to beat his former employers to a full-back with technical ability, speed and an impressive positional sense.

Calciomercato have already claimed that Torino could be tempted to sell Aina for as little as £9 million.