Report: £25m star would rather move to PSG than join Tottenham

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho is a big fan of Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana - but he prefers Ligue 1 champions PSG to the Premier League outfit.

Paris Saint-Germain is the preferred destination of Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana, according to The Mirror (14 April, page 51), despite the steps Tottenham Hotspur have taken to lure him to North London.

It looks set to be another tough summer for Ajax. The Eredivisie champions lost captain Matthijs de Ligt and metronic midfielder Frenkie de Jong in 2019 and it looks increasingly likely that Onana, Donny Van de Beek and Sergino Dest will follow Chelsea-bound Hakim Ziyech out of the door this time around.

Chelsea's London neighbours Tottenham have made contact with a goalkeeper who shone against them in last season’s Champions League last four.

What’s more, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has been a big fan of the ex-Barcelona youngster ever since his Manchester United side took on a youthful Ajax team in the 2017 Europa League final.

But it seems that Onana has his heart set on the city of love. PSG is his dream destination, according to the Mirror, with the £25 million man pining for life at the Parc des Princes - even if that means he will spend much of his time sat on the bench.

The 24-year-old, for all his cat-like reflexes and superb distribution, knows that he is likely to find himself stuck on the sidelines at PSG with the evergreen Keylor Navas proving once and for all that there is life in the old dog yet this season.

A move to Tottenham would surely give Onana a greater chance of regular first-team football with Hugo Lloris ageing and increasingly error-prone.

But the Cameroon international has to decide what matters more; guaranteed game-time or Champions League football and a relentless stream of silverware. It seems he is leaning towards the latter.