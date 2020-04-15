Quick links

West Ham United

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

'Rather have Sanchez': Some West Ham fans react after hearing they want Spurs contract rebel

Olly Dawes
West Ham fans celebrate after the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at Wembley Stadium on October 25, 2017 in London, England.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United are reportedly keen on Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier.

Eric Dier of Tottenham Hotspur applaud fans during his warm up prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on March 07, 2020 in Burnley, United...

Tottenham Hotspur certainly face a tricky summer transfer window with regards to the global health crisis, and it may lead to some difficult decisions.

Jose Mourinho would no doubt like to keep most of his squad together, but rumours about Harry Kane's future have been rampant of late – and there's a decision to make on Eric Dier too.

The 26-year-old is out of contract in 2021, and the Daily Star recently noted that Dier's position is the key sticking point in talks, as he wants to play as a centre back moving forward.

 

Dier has played in midfield and even at right back since joining Spurs back in 2014, but now wants assurances that he will be a defender if he signs a new deal.

Mourinho had utilised him there before the pandemic hit football, so there is a chance that Dier does end up signing a new deal and staying with Tottenham long-term.

Yet the Daily Star (back page, 12/04) reported that West Ham United now want to sign Dier, and are hoping for a cut-price deal due to Dier's contract situation.

Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on March 7, 2020 in Burnley, United Kingdom.

Dier worked with West Ham boss David Moyes at Everton, so a reunion would make some sense – especially if the Hammers lose Issa Diop this summer.

Yet West Ham fans aren't impressed, suggesting that they would rather have Carlos Sanchez or Havard Nordtveit than Dier, believing that he is 'overrated' and 'awful', with many hoping this is a late April Fool's Joke...

West Ham fans celebrate after the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at Wembley Stadium on October 25, 2017 in London, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch