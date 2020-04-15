'Rather have Sanchez': Some West Ham fans react after hearing they want Spurs contract rebel

West Ham United are reportedly keen on Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier.

Tottenham Hotspur certainly face a tricky summer transfer window with regards to the global health crisis, and it may lead to some difficult decisions.

Jose Mourinho would no doubt like to keep most of his squad together, but rumours about Harry Kane's future have been rampant of late – and there's a decision to make on Eric Dier too.

The 26-year-old is out of contract in 2021, and the Daily Star recently noted that Dier's position is the key sticking point in talks, as he wants to play as a centre back moving forward.

Dier has played in midfield and even at right back since joining Spurs back in 2014, but now wants assurances that he will be a defender if he signs a new deal.

Mourinho had utilised him there before the pandemic hit football, so there is a chance that Dier does end up signing a new deal and staying with Tottenham long-term.

Yet the Daily Star (back page, 12/04) reported that West Ham United now want to sign Dier, and are hoping for a cut-price deal due to Dier's contract situation.

Dier worked with West Ham boss David Moyes at Everton, so a reunion would make some sense – especially if the Hammers lose Issa Diop this summer.

Yet West Ham fans aren't impressed, suggesting that they would rather have Carlos Sanchez or Havard Nordtveit than Dier, believing that he is 'overrated' and 'awful', with many hoping this is a late April Fool's Joke...

I hope this is a late April fools joke — Jack Dooley (@jackdooley1999) April 12, 2020

Doesn't even get near our matchday squad. He'd struggle to get a game in the Carabou Cup — E13 9AZ (@LeeJone11902351) April 12, 2020

April fools was a few weeks ago. Most over rated player in football — Muzza (@muzza210) April 12, 2020

God please no. He’s terrible. One of the most overrated players in the league — Tails (@GraemeTaylor5) April 12, 2020

I would honestly rather Nordtveit back — Cam Vargas (@CamVargas8) April 12, 2020

Eric Dier would be a ridiculous signing for West Ham to make and one that fans wouldn’t warm to for various reasons. Moyes is delusional and even more unaware of what it takes to be a PL manager if he feels Dier would be an adequate replacement or for Declan Rice. — Josh Verrills (@WestHamJoshV) April 12, 2020

Felipe Anderson - Keep. Selling him shows a lack of ambition and an admission that we don’t know what we’re doing.



Eric Dier - do not sign under any circumstances. Awful player. — West Ham Place (@WestHamPlace) April 12, 2020

This is bang on, and I absolutely detest Carlos Sanchez.



But if this doesn't explain just how bad Eric Dier is, then I don't know what does. https://t.co/OPTQCHZeqV — West Ham Fan Zone (@WHUFCFZ) April 12, 2020

Backpage of the Daily Star tomorrow links West Ham wirh Eric Dier......thanks but no thanks. We don’t need a poor man’s Rice pic.twitter.com/fNvb7bty0N — West Ham News (@whufc_news) April 11, 2020