Rangers could get blown out of the water

Shane Callaghan
Ianis Hagi of Rangers FC celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox Stadium on...
The 21-year-old has been a big hit at Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers.

Ianis Hagi of Rangers is seen in action during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hamilton Academical at Ibrox Stadium on March 04, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Rangers might be in trouble in their efforts to keep Ianis Hagi in Glasgow.

The Romanian wonderkid only joined the Gers on a half-season loan from Genk but his immediate impact, including a double in a Europa League win over Braga, has prompted suggestions that Steven Gerrard could try and keep him on a permanent basis.

According to La Lazio Siamo Noi, the 21-year-old is 'unsure' about a long-term move to Rangers.

With Scottish football suspended for the time being, there will be no concrete progress on Hagi's future for the foreseeable future.

 

But a report from the Netherlands should worry Rangers.

It's been reported previously that Hagi would set the Ibrox club back some £4 million, but Voetbal Nieuws have reported that Lazio are willing to spend double that on him.

If true, the Italian outfit would blow the light Blues out of the water completely and it has to be a concern.

Even before the global health crisis, Rangers, who announced losses of £11 million earlier this season [Forbes], were in money troubles and the huge loss of match-day revenue, they won't be in a position to spend £8 million on Hagi.

Rangers' Romanian midfielder Ianis Hagi is mobbed by teammates after scoring his team's third goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg football match between Rangers and...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

