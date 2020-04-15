Rangers could get blown out of the water

The 21-year-old has been a big hit at Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers.

Rangers might be in trouble in their efforts to keep Ianis Hagi in Glasgow.

The Romanian wonderkid only joined the Gers on a half-season loan from Genk but his immediate impact, including a double in a Europa League win over Braga, has prompted suggestions that Steven Gerrard could try and keep him on a permanent basis.

Subscribe

According to La Lazio Siamo Noi, the 21-year-old is 'unsure' about a long-term move to Rangers.

With Scottish football suspended for the time being, there will be no concrete progress on Hagi's future for the foreseeable future.

But a report from the Netherlands should worry Rangers.

It's been reported previously that Hagi would set the Ibrox club back some £4 million, but Voetbal Nieuws have reported that Lazio are willing to spend double that on him.

If true, the Italian outfit would blow the light Blues out of the water completely and it has to be a concern.

Even before the global health crisis, Rangers, who announced losses of £11 million earlier this season [Forbes], were in money troubles and the huge loss of match-day revenue, they won't be in a position to spend £8 million on Hagi.