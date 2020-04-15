Player who Crystal Palace missed out on last summer now wanted by PSG

Eagles boss Roy Hodgson is still yet to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The Sun reported last summer that Crystal Palace were interested in signing Stade Rennais' Hamari Traore to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Manchester United forked out £50 million (BBC) for the young right-back and Palace were expected to use that money to strengthen their squad.

Sadly though, the Eagles haven't been able to push deals over the line and one such deal was for Traore back in August last year.

The full-back had a solid campaign for Rennes last season playing in a staggering 49 games all competitions. Traore provided the all-important assist in the French Cup final against PSG to help his side lift the trophy.

His performances have improved this year with the Mali international providing five assists from right-back in 27 league games.

Crystal Palace, who still need to replace Wan-Bissaka, could potentially have gone back in for Traore but the chances of that deal going over the line look very small now.

L'Equipe claimed earlier this week that PSG have been impressed with Traore's performances and are looking to make a move for him in the summer window.

A player whose performances have impressed the French champions could have been a solid player for Crystal Palace had they pushed hard for him last summer but it certainly looks like their chances of signing him are all but over now.