Persona 6 ideas: Why it should star adult protagonists instead of high-schoolers

Persona 5 Royal is out on the PlayStation 4 and it's an absolute masterpiece. While it's hard to fully commit to the proclamation that it's the king of JRPGs when gems such as Dragon Quest XI S exist also, there's no denying that the Persona franchise has become a beloved series for many people. And, with Persona 6 an inevitability as opposed to a what if, fans are sharing numerous ideas with one of the most repeated being the focus on adults as the protagonists.

There were some outlets who had expressed their desire for Atlus to cast players as adults rather than high-schoolers even before the launch of Persona 5, but the Japanese developers were right to place gamers as the new kid once more. This is because Persona 5 greatly differs from three and four by putting you in the shoes of someone who is feared as a delinquent as opposed to just a new kid who is mysterious and charming.

However, with Persona 5 and its Royal expansion having come and gone, it does feel as if Atlus have largely done almost everything possible with the high-school setting. Sure, the wizards and geniuses over at their studio could probably make it work once again, but the prospect of being a young adult in Persona 6 is more interesting on paper than being another high-school kid who has to balance the woes and tribulations of dating and exams.

Persona 6 ideas and why it should star an adult protagonist

Rather than delve into any themes, this opinion piece will merely discuss some ideas for Persona 6 and why it should star an adult protagonist.

Any concept of story won't be mentioned either as Atlus don't need any help or suggestions when it comes to creating narratives that are compelling from hour one to hour 100.

The idea of Persona 6 starring a group of young adults rather than high-schoolers is interesting because the three most popular entries (three, four, and five) have all starred a new kid in high-school.

All three of these games are JRPG masterpieces and the differences in themes and settings made them not feel repetitive. Atlus could probably do this again with the sixth instalment if they didn't abandon the life of a teenager in school, but being the new guy at work would have the potential to be a far greater change.

If Atlus were to focus on a young adult beginning a new job they could still keep the social links/confidants feature that helped make the series so prolific and beloved. After all, working in a building full of suits is just like high-school because you still have the outcasts, the bullies, the popular people, and the principal (i.e. boss).

In addition to having a cast of people to befriend and fall in love with, the workplace also provides the same opportunities for activities such as working overtime, choosing to attend meetings and so forth. And, as an adult, you could visit places in towns during the evening that high-schoolers wouldn't be able to.

To expand upon this, you could also choose to partake in activities after evening. Atlus have split the days into two parts with afternoon and evening, but in a Persona 6 starring adults you could have afternoon, evening, and night. This would avoid the annoyance that comes with being told to go to bed, but it could also be turned into a form of management where you have to decide when it's best to go to bed early rather than paint the town red.

Persona has done a great job at making gamers young and older feel the stress that comes with exams and life at school, and they could easily do this with adults as many of the anxieties are the same but in reference to keeping afloat by paying bills and not being fired, as well as finding a girlfriend. This means that the social stats would be still be able to remain as qualities such as kindness, charm, and guts are just as relevant (if not more so than in high-school).

One of the disappointments in Persona 5 is the removal of clubs to join, and this could make a return in Persona 6 as you could have players decide as adults whether to join something along the lines of a gym or amateur sports team (Atlus could definitely come up with something more interesting, compelling, and mature judging by Catherine Full Body).

Persona 5 Royal does have adult characters you can date like Kawakami and the "deathly doctor," and the latter in particular is a great choice. The adults are sometimes more interesting romantic partners because they're not shy about relationships due to being mature adults, so a Persona 6 starring a cast of romanceable people who don't flinch and act ridiculously timid around the notion of a relationship would be a welcome departure from the constant "w-wait what!".

These are just some ideas and reasons as to why we believe adult protagonists would be a welcome change for Persona 6. Again, you wouldn't need to remove social stats or confidants/links, you could keep the game as a life sim by expanding upon activities, and you could also make relationships more mature and less shy anime girl.

However, if Persona 6 was still about a group of high-school kids, we'd still be overly excited because it's Atlus.