'Pathetic': Some Liverpool fans angered by what £43m PL star has said about them

Liverpool fans have been left angered by Bernardo Silva’s comments about them to Bleacher Report.

Silva has complained that Liverpool’s players generally receive greater praise than his Manchester City teammates.

And the Portuguese midfielder has used the example of Mo Salah being handed the Player of the Season award two years ago, rather than Kevin de Bruyne, to highlight his point.

He said: ”I hope this is not a bad example, and people don't take it badly. But I always think about the last three seasons, Man City and Liverpool.

”Three seasons ago we win the league and they were 30 points behind. Kevin De Bruyne, unbelievable season, Mo Salah, scores a lot of goals. He's a great player and I admire him a lot, and they give the award to Mo Salah.”

Liverpool supporters feel that Silva’s comments are out of order though.

And Reds fans have fired back at the £43 million City midfielder (BBC Sport) on social media website Twitter.

If scoring 32 goals in your debut season and breaking the highest goal scoring record in a 38 game season doesn't win you PFA, Dunno what does... — Shreshth (@Shreshth0730) April 14, 2020

Benardo silva...Tiny guy but a dirty player..am not surprised he said this..! — Syde A Attrakta (@attrakta) April 14, 2020

sour grapes — denis mcdonald (@denismcdonald9) April 14, 2020

@daly_robinson pathetic, liked him too — Tom Corcoran (@tc1583) April 14, 2020

Inferiority complex. He is in a smaller team and he knows it. — Njabulo (@Finidi_) April 14, 2020

Good to know we wind up the city players — S (@acupoftea100) April 14, 2020

Poor loser — red is everything (@imagineifyoucud) April 14, 2020

Jordan Henderson is the current favourite to win the Player of the Season award, so Liverpool players look set to keep hold of the trophy.

Silva’s argument doesn’t have as much footing this term, as Liverpool have completely dominated.

Although De Bruyne has enjoyed another excellent campaign, Liverpool are currently 25 points clear of City in the league and well on course to win their first Premier League title.