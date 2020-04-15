Quick links

Liverpool

Manchester City

Premier League

'Pathetic': Some Liverpool fans angered by what £43m PL star has said about them

John Verrall
Bernardo Silva of Portugal, celebrate his goal the 1-3 with Andre Silva of Portugal during the UEFA Nations league match between Poland v Portugal at the Slaski Stadium on October 11,...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool are currently 25 points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League standings.

Bernardo Silva of Portugal and Manchester City during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier between Portugal and Lithuania on November 14, 2019 in Faro, Portugal.

Liverpool fans have been left angered by Bernardo Silva’s comments about them to Bleacher Report.

Silva has complained that Liverpool’s players generally receive greater praise than his Manchester City teammates.

And the Portuguese midfielder has used the example of Mo Salah being handed the Player of the Season award two years ago, rather than Kevin de Bruyne, to highlight his point.

He said: ”I hope this is not a bad example, and people don't take it badly. But I always think about the last three seasons, Man City and Liverpool.

 

”Three seasons ago we win the league and they were 30 points behind. Kevin De Bruyne, unbelievable season, Mo Salah, scores a lot of goals. He's a great player and I admire him a lot, and they give the award to Mo Salah.”

Liverpool supporters feel that Silva’s comments are out of order though.

And Reds fans have fired back at the £43 million City midfielder (BBC Sport) on social media website Twitter.

Jordan Henderson is the current favourite to win the Player of the Season award, so Liverpool players look set to keep hold of the trophy.

Silva’s argument doesn’t have as much footing this term, as Liverpool have completely dominated.

Although De Bruyne has enjoyed another excellent campaign, Liverpool are currently 25 points clear of City in the league and well on course to win their first Premier League title.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for MANCHESTER CITY team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch