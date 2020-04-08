Does Fingers die in Our Girl? Fans left in tears for Sean Ward's character after tragic episode 4

BBC One's Our Girl had left viewers on the edge of their seats in episode 3 but what happens to the wounded Fingers in episode 4?

Our Girl has been one of the BBC's most popular weeknight programmes in recent years with the series raking in viewers in the millions.

In March 2020, the military drama returned for its long-awaited fourth series after the two-part third series concluded in 2018.

As ever with a new series of Our Girl, a whole new swathe of actors have been added but it's the existing characters who fans need to watch out for as episode 3 and 4 showed in dramatic fashion.

After seemingly pulling off a near-flawless mission at the end of episode 3, one member of 2 Section, Fingers, is left fighting for his life after being shot and it's safe to say that fans were left a nervous wreck by the cliffhanger conclusion.

But does Fingers die in episode 4 of Our Girl?

MORE ON THE WAY? Our Girl should return to its roots for series 5

Our Girl series 4 on BBC One

Our Girl's fourth series arrived on BBC One on March 24th, with new episodes airing weekly on Tuesdays.

After a tumultuous set of tours in Nigeria, Nepal and Belize, Georgie rejoins 2 Section in Afghanistan and the team are tasked with taking down an insurgent warlord, Aatan Omar.

In episode 3, 2 Section works to rescue Dr Bahil after she was kidnapped by the insurgents and in the process, Omar is captured.

However, when the main 2 Section force comes under attack, one of the team is hit.

We're left with an agonising cliffhanger at the end of episode 3 and episode 4 continues right where we left off.

Does Fingers die in Our Girl?

Sadly, Fingers does indeed die in Our Girl episode 4.

After 2 Section manages to get Fingers back to base, Sean Ward's character takes a turn for the worse and despite the best efforts of Dr Antonio to keep him alive, his injuries prove to be too much.

It's a tragic moment for a character who we've been with since season 1 of the BBC drama and it's the latest in a long line of losses for Georgie Lane.

Fans react to the tragic episode 4

It's safe to say that fans have been hit hard by the loss of another 2 Section member and plenty of fans have taken to social media to offer their reactions to the tragic episode.

One fan on Twitter wrote: "If lockdown wasn’t bad enough, fingers dying has made it 10 times worse."

While another added: "I will never emotionally recover from the death of Fingers."

And finally, this fan sums up how they feel in gif-form:

I wanna personally write a complaint. First Smurf, then elvis and now FINGERS. Can’t deal with this #OurGirl pic.twitter.com/RJ9aKPvRwH — soph (@SophieBurrows2) April 14, 2020

Our Girl continues at 9pm on Tuesdays on BBC One with the six-episode series expected to conclude on April 28th.