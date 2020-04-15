Nintendo Switch update 10.0: How to remap controller buttons to your preference

Nintendo Switch gamers can now remap the controller buttons on their joy-cons thanks to update 10.0.

While a lot of people are unable to buy a Nintendo Switch console as of this moment in time thanks to it being sold out pretty much everywhere, those who already own the system can now download update 10.0 to receive the luxury of being able to remap the joy-con controller buttons.

In addition to being able to remap your controller buttons, the 10.0 update has also added the ability for players to transfer downloaded games directly to an SD card to free up the already small amount of data storage inside the system.

The above is definitely a neat addition from the update thanks to the storage space being incredibly small, but the ability to remap the joy-con controller buttons is an equally welcome feature. This is because there are so many times you press the wrong commands thanks to being more accustomed to the layout of either the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.

How to remap controller buttons on Nintendo Switch

Proceed to settings on the home screen to remap your joy-con controller buttons for Nintendo Switch

Enter the sub-menu of Controllers and Sensors

Select Change Button Mapping

Click either the L or R joy-con and then select Change to begin remapping its layout

Tap Done when you've finished customising your controller buttons

Make sure to save your custom layout as a Preset

You can always return to Nintendo's default layout for their buttons by pressing Reset

And that's all there is to remapping the buttons for your joy-con controllers on the Nintendo Switch.

You can also do the same with buttons on the Nintendo Switch Lite as well as the Pro Controller.

For those who repeatedly press the wrong button due to being accustomed to the layout of either the PS4 or Xbox One, this is a good day for you as the ability to create your own custom layout should hopefully put an end to your constant mishaps.

How to download update 10.0 for the Nintendo Switch

Proceed to System on the Nintendo Switch to download update 10.0

Select System Update

If you're console isn't up to date, then update 10.0 will begin downloading

You only need to follow the above steps if you can't find the options for remapping your controller buttons.