Hi Score Girl: Who does Haruo Yaguchi end up with in season 2? Netflix fans react to tear-filled ending

Hi Score Girl is the latest anime addition to Netflix and it's certainly proved to be a fan-pleaser.

Netflix may be best known for big-budget US TV series such as Stranger Things and The Witcher but in recent years we've seen more and more diverse content appear on the streaming service.

From true crime docu-series and kids' TV to international films and anime series, Netflix really does have it all.

The latest addition in the anime category is Hi Score Girl, the second season of which arrived on April 9th.

The series follows Haruo Yaguchi - a remarkably unremarkable individual, except for his skill and passion for video games - and the relationships he forms with friends, family and fellow gamers, centring on two girls in particular.

Now, as the second season has now arrived, fans have been asking: who does Haruo end up with in season 2?

Hi Score Girl on Netflix

Season 2 of Hi Score Girl arrived on Netflix on April 9th and fans have wasted no time in bingeing their way through the nine new episodes.

The new batch of episodes continues the story of Haruo Yaguchi as his video game rivalry with Akira Ono continues to flourish.

However, Haruo also becomes further acquainted with Hidaka Koharu in season 2 who even professes her feelings for Haruo leaving him with quite the decision to make.

In the second season's final episode, it's revealed that Ono is on the verge of leaving the country for good and Haruo must put his wallowing in self-pity aside and finally make the right choice.

Who does Haruo Yaguchi end up with?

Haruo ends season 2 with Akira Ono after realising his true feelings for her.

After falling to another defeat against his video game rival, Haruo spends most of the episode in a terrible mood.

That is until Makoto, Ono's older sister, and Haruo's other love interest, Hidaka, help to snap the lead character out of his misery.

Hidaka even admits her feelings for Haruo but it helps him realise that it's Ono he wants to be with and he rushes off to the airport and with the help of a plethora of 8-bit video game characters, he manages to win her over.

Fans react to Hi Score Girl season 2

It's safe to say that the Hi Score Girl season 2 finale has gone down well with fans, many of whom have taken to social media to offer up their thoughts on Haruo and Ono finally ending up together.

One fan on Twitter wrote: "Hi score girl season 2 ending was so cute"

While another added: "Hi Score Girl was always amazing, but that second season with that finale was truly a masterpiece. Hope I can see more of this in the future."

And finally, this fan summed up their feelings in gif-form:

Seasons 1 and 2 of Hi Score Girl are available to stream now on Netflix while the final moments of season 2 would also suggest that a third season is on its way.