Naptue jumble answer: It's a tricky one!

For those who are stumped by the "naptue" jumble, we have the answer.

In times like these, things that have always been important feel much more essential...

During the lockdown, it's imperative to keep in contact with family and friends, remain healthy and look after yourself. With most people being off from work, there's the opportunity to try and relax, perhaps kicking back in front of the TV and catching up with some quality entertainment.

Exercise is crucial too, and in his statement, Boris Johnson informed the UK public that going out once a day for a jog or walk etc. is reasonable.

While many have taken it upon themselves to do just that, it's worth addressing that we need to exercise our brains too. Lots will do so by reading books and doing jigsaws, but we're seeing an increase of riddles and puzzles sweeping social media.

Many have begun embarking on the daily jumble, which presents you with a series of letters you must rearrange to create the correct word...

Daily Jumble

Those who have been doing daily jumbles and so forth have found that it really helps keep their brain active.

However, sometimes a challenge comes along that has you turning the letters over and over in your head. Yet, you draw a blank!

The latest to cause confusion is "naptue".

It was in the daily jumble for Wednesday, March 15th 2020 and it's a bit of a tricky one. Before you read, ahead, think carefully again...

Still haven't got it? Well, not to worry.

Can you unscramble these words?



PHIOP

BSILS

NAPTUE

OYMLOG



you can check your answers here :)https://t.co/b7y4lQRO0s — Word Unscrambler (@UnscramblerWord) April 14, 2020

Naptue Jumble answer

The answer to the "naptue" jumble is peanut.

Well, there you have it. Admittedly, it's a tricky one, but you can't win them all!

It was probably the hardest one of the day, but if you got the others then well done. We hope the jumbles are helping - why not recommend doing them to a friend?

