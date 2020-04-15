Answer: My son was playing with a book riddle explained

There's nothing better to get your brain into gear than a good riddle but what's the answer to the 'My son was playing with a book' riddle?

Thanks to the world being on lockdown, we've all had to spend more time at home that we're used to.

As a result, many of us are having to find new ways of keeping ourselves entertained to stave off the boredom of staying indoors all day.

For many, Netflix and Disney+ have provided the answer but if you're searching for something a little more engaging, riddles have proven to be a popular distraction and have flooded social media in recent days.

One of the most popular has been the 'My son was playing with a book riddle' but what's the answer to this beguiling brain-teaser?

My son was playing with a book riddle

The 'My son was playing with a book' riddle is as follows:

My son was playing with a book and tore out the pages 7, 8, 100, 101, 222 and 223.

How many sheets did he tear out?

Answer: My son was playing with a book

At first glance, you'd be forgiven for thinking that the boy ripped out six sheets of paper, right?

Wrong! The boy actually tore out three sheets from the book.

The answer lies in the page numbers.

When you rip out a sheet from a book, you're tearing out a numbered page on each side of the piece of paper, hence how the boy ripped out three sheets.

