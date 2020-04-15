Moyes names the £24m star he regrets failing to sign at Everton

David Moyes failed to win a trophy during his spell at Premier League giants Everton - while Michael Essien was hoarding silverware at Chelsea.

David Moyes has named former Chelsea great Michael Essien as the one player he regrets failing to sign for Everton, speaking to BeIN Sports.

Back in the summer of 2005, Jose Mourinho’s Blues were looking to consolidate their position at the top of English football after lifting the top flight crown for the first time in half a century the previous season.

And it’s fair to say they made one hell of a statement when they invested a club-record £24 million into one of Europe’s hottest midfield prospects, making ex-Lyon star Essien their most expensive ever player.

The Ghanaian great would go on to win two Premier League titles, three FA Cups and the 2012 Champions League at Stamford Bridge and Everton certainly would have benefitted from a player with his leadership and elite mentality during a period in which they flirted with glory without ever getting the girl.

“Michael Essien,” Moyes said when asked about the player he wishes he’d signed at Goodison Park.

“At Everton, we were really close to close to a lot of good players. We just couldn’t quite get them over the line on several occasions.”

Moyes will go down in Everton folklore on the back of a superb 11-year spell in charge of the so-called ‘Peoples Club’ but, unlike the legendary Howard Kendall before him, the Scot never managed to get his hands on silverware.

Essien, however, might have been the difference maker they so desperately needed.