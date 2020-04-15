'Massive club': 23-year-old opens up on his Sunderland regrets

Jack Ross's Black Cats lost twice at Wembley during Lewis Morgan's spell at the Stadium of Light, suffering defeats to Portsmouth and Charlton Athletic.

Lewis Morgan admits that his spell at Sunderland last season didn’t exactly go to plan although, speaking to the Glasgow Evening Times, he is hoping that his former employers belatedly achieve their ambitions.

A Scottish international winger arrived on loan from Celtic in January 2019 and, at the time, the campaign could hardly have been going any better for Jack Ross’s side.

Not only were they set to face off against Portsmouth in the Checkatrade Trophy final at Wembley, Sunderland were also very well placed in the table as they looked to escape the depths of League One at the first time of asking.

But, by the time Morgan was packing his bags and heading back to Glasgow five months later, the Black Cats were picking up the pieces after their season was shattered into a million pieces.

Not only did they lose on penalties against Pompey at Wembley, they then suffered the ignominy of yet another defeat at the national stadium as Charlton Athletic triumphed in the play-off final.

And Morgan, who is now plying his trade with David Beckham’s Inter Miami across the Atlantic, was left wondering what might have been.

“I’ve only got fond memories from being there,” says the 23-year-old, who produced one goal and four assists in League One.

“It’s a massive club. When I was down there I was trying to concentrate on the football side of things and we didn’t achieve the goals we wanted to, which obviously wasn’t great. I’m hoping they can get back to where they belong.”

Before the global health crisis saw the entire footballing world grind to a halt, a Sunderland side now coached by Phil Parkinson were once again praying for a return to the Championship.

Though a run of two points from four league games saw one of English football’s sleeping giants drop to seventh – outside the play-off places.