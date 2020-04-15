Lukaku talks about his Merseyside derby clash with Mamadou Sakho

Mamadou Sakho and Romelu Lukaku had a big clash during a Merseyside derby back in 2015.

Romelu Lukaku and Mamadou Sakho spoke on the former's Instagram Live video about their clash in a game back in October 2015.

The Merseyside derby, which ended 1-1, was more famous for being Brendan Rodgers' last game as Liverpool boss but Lukaku and Sakho remember it for their very heated exchange in the game.

Both players have left Merseyside and are on good terms now and Lukaku told the Frenchman that he would be the one footballer that he would go to war with after what happened over four years ago.

He said: "If you were on my team, you’d be one of the players, that I know I could go to war with. You know after the game, I brought my whole neighbourhood, bro I brought the whole hood. Everybody was ready. Everyone wanted to fight you."

"I was like: 'Woah what the **** are you doing.' Even my little brother was there waiting for you. Even Jordan was waiting for you bro. He was like 19 or 20. I was like: 'Yo, it’s just a game, it’s over bro. He’s a cool guy.' All my boys were there.”

This is what derbies are all about. Heated exchanges on the pitch happen because the players are prepared to give everything for their side to win and get the bragging rights until the next meeting.

Lukaku and Sakho were both warriors for their sides on the day and it is good to see the two of them on good terms now despite whatever happened on the pitch over four years ago.

Lukaku is a star at Inter Milan now while Sakho has been fighting hard under Roy Hodgson to help Crystal Palace climb up the table.

The Merseyside derbies in recent seasons haven't been kind to Everton fans but this story is sure to put a smile on the faces of supporters of both clubs.