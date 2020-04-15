Lockdown could play into Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa's biggest strength

Leeds are waiting for the season to resume.

Leeds United are in the best possible position as the season hit an unexpected break, sitting first in the table.

And thanks to manager Marcelo Bielsa, they are better equipped to deal with what comes next.

Bielsa is famed for his analysis and preparation work, and all of this time off plays into his hands.

Prior to taking the job at Leeds, Bielsa watched every single game of a dismal 2017/18 season in full, amounting to 70 hours of footage.

He also reportedly stunned sporting director Victor Orta (FFT) by responding to a question about his knowledge on Leeds' opponents, by producing graphs and a look at the preferred tactical set ups of every opposition team.

Now Bielsa can utilise this time away from the training ground in a similarly obsessive way.

Bielsa will be prioritising focus on the final nine games, exploring opponents' strengths and weaknesses, and leaving no stone unturned in ensuring Leeds finish the season with a flourish when the matches resume.

Preparation work for 2020/21: If Leeds win promotion, Bielsa will have his biggest challenge yet in the Premier League. While he will not want to assume anything just yet, this time presents an ideal opportunity to prepare for next season in the top flight, and study potential opponents in fine detail.

Transfer targets: This is an ideal time for Bielsa to work with Victor Orta and do some extensive scouting on potential transfer targets for next season, to try and make a difference.

Given the extra time available and the meticulous approach Bielsa has, it would be a surprise if the Argentine is not doing all three of these.

This could ultimately lead an inconvenience to become an advantage where Leeds are concerned, and leave them better off long term.

The Whites are so close to reaching the level they aspire to, and Bielsa gives them a strong chance of being a success when they get there.