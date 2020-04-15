Leeds United star Ezgjan Alioski says he likes to wind up opponents

Quick links

Leeds United's Ezgjan Alioski during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Leeds United at Craven Cottage on December 21, 2019 in London, England.
Leeds cult hero says he likes to play mind games.

Leeds United star Ezgjan Alioski has said he enjoys playing mind games with opponents.

Alioski is often seen trying to distract rivals pre-game in the tunnel, and says it is part of the battle he enjoys.

 

Speaking to the club's media channels in a Q&A, Alioski  says it is good to be 'a little crazy'.

He said: "I like to do some mimicking [of opposition players], to look in their eyes, to laugh and smile and say something.

"[People think I'm] crazy. It's wrong. I'm a lovely guy, I think hard, I smile always. Of course I'm a little crazy but you need to be in good moments."

Many footballers have different temperaments on and off the pitch.

Often some of the 'craziest' players are transformed into different people when the whistle blows to start and stop the game.

For Alioski, his behaviour is all about trying to gain an edge on his opponents mentally, before the games begin.

His manager Marcelo Bielsa is a fan, picking Alioski to start 18 games in the league this season and feature another 12 times from the bench.

He is likely to have a big role to play when football resumes, and next season pending promotion, the Premier League better watch out...

