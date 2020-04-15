Komon Mart: Is its Nintendo Switch sale a scam or legit?

Lots of people desperately seeking a Nintendo Switch are understandably curious about whether Komon Mart is a scam or if it's legit.

Thanks to the coronavirus outbreak, there has been a shortage of Nintendo Switch consoles with the system being sold out pretty much everywhere. It's understandable why people more than ever before are trying to buy the handheld console, but this means that desperation can be exploited through legit deals that are overly priced as well as scams that are legitimately too good to be true. One site people are curious about is Komon Mart thanks to its low selling price.

The coronavirus outbreak has seen an increase in scams on phone apps, websites, and emails, and they're easy to avoid for some but are successful in ruining others. With dozens of people seeking to buy a Nintendo Switch to be able to enjoy the likes of Ring Fit and Animal Crossing New Horizons, it's not surprising that there'd be scams concerning the console.

And, with Komon Mart having listed a 32GB Neon Red Nintendo Switch for $151.19 with free shipping between 1-3 days, it's no surprise that alarm bells are ringing with people unsure as to whether it's legit or a scam.

Is Komon Mart legit?

No, Komon Mart is not legit meaning its Nintendo Switch and eShop card sales are a scam.

With its Nintendo Switch console listed at only $151 with free shipping in 1-3 days, Komon Mart is an example of something being well too good to be true.

Scams concerning the Switch console have been floating around the web and social media sites with one Reddit user sharing an Instagram ad that promised to sell for only $128 with "sales of the first" (whatever that means).

In regard to Komon Mart and its prices being too good be true, there are also other alarm bells such as its linked social media accounts taking you to Shopify profiles as opposed to their very own.

The site also proclaims to have 245 positive reviews yet these are nowhere to be found, and Sabire Reviews note that its contact details on their refund policy page are used by another store which is identical in the products they sell.

It's also said to be impossible to find any background information on the owner(s) of the store so it definitely comes across as sketchy and therefore best to avoid.

Ultimately, you don't need all of the above to be suspicious of a scam as $151 for a Switch console is far too cheap and $10 listings for $20 eShop cards are nonsensical.

You should always be cautious when providing credit card details online, but with there being an uprise in scams thanks to the coronavirus outbreak you need to be even more cautious.

While the lack of available Nintendo Switch consoles is understandably frustrating, you'd be best off waiting to buy one from official retailers you've frequented in the past.